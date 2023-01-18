Molloy

Christa-Ann Davis Molloy displays her artwork, which for the third time has been selected for the official poster of the annual Agriculture and Food Fair, the theme of which is, “Growing today for tomorrow . . . you, me, all ah we.”

 Daily News photo by SHAWN MORGAN

ST. CROIX – Three time’s the charm for Christa-Ann Davis Molloy.

Molloy’s artwork was chosen among other entrants for this year’s Agrifest poster. The annual Agriculture and Food Fair is slated for Feb.19-20, ending on Presidents Day.