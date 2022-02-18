TORTOLA — The phone of Red Cross Director Stacy Lloyd has been ringing off the hook with calls inquiring about the annual men’s health fair in the British Virgin Islands.
Lloyd said her organization will not host the fair this year — it’s usually held this month — due to funding woes. It would have been the 23rd year the event has been organized, with costs adding up to $20,000 — a figure that could be even higher because of global supply issues, organizers said.
Lloyd said “The bulk of the costs is the PSA tests” as part of prostate screenings. “We also do glucose and cholesterol testing and have to buy the strips and they’re extremely expensive — plus batteries, machines and the alcohol, extension cords, personal protective gears — and we do this on Tortola and Virgin Gorda.”
She added “we even charter a boat to take men from Anegada to Virgin Gorda and from Jost Van Dyke to Tortola, so it’s a huge undertaking.”
In the past, she said, the organization had a sponsor, who eventually pulled out. That year she noted, the Red Cross had already started the planning for the event and “we were left with a $20,000 something bill.
“That was a blow to our operations. Since then, unless we get the funding, we cannot put on the fair because we cannot afford it,” Lloyd said.
Lloyd said that men in the community look forward to the fair, which initially stemmed from a growing concern about prostate cancer. She said by the time some men are tested, it is too late.
Former Red Cross director Edris O’Neal and others decided to do something, which began as only prostate screening, but over the years grew into a full-fledged fair.
“We realized with the fair, men were coming out and as you know, men don’t go to the doctors as much as women do, then we started adding more elements — eye tests, we brought in a nutritionist and fitness specialist and recently brought in Green VI to talk about the environment — so we make it a full blown fair,” Lloyd said. “And the men love it. They come out [and] I think the camaraderie and having other men with them, it’s not as bad.”
The fair has been a factor in decreasing cancer statistics among men.
“What we have seen is that prostrate cancer has been detected in men, and they are now going to their doctors more and they pay more attention to their health,” Lloyd said “but they look forward to the fair, because this is when they get their checkup.”
She added there is a possibility the fair may be held later this year.
“If we do get the funding, we’ll do it later in the year,” she said.
Last year’s fair attracted 580 men from Tortola, Virgin Gorda, Anegada and Jost Van Dyke. Lloyd said since the program started, more men are going to their private doctors for screening.
Dr. John Franklin of St. Thomas told The Daily News that it’s very important for men to have their prostate checked.
“Just by doing these exams between Tortola and Virgin Gorda, a number of the gentlemen are showing signs of abnormalities,” he said. “This is very common in our community and it’s important that the guys get tested, and it’s not just prostate,” he said. “This is about men’s health because they’re getting their pressure and glucose checked. It’s a testament to the guys showing up — they are reflecting interest in their health and it needs to be supported.”