Virgin Islanders living at home and away converged on St. Thomas Monday night for the grand opening of the 71st Carnival Village, named “Pupa Kelly’s Musical Arena” in honor of Kelly Charleswell Sr., better known as “Pupa Kelly.”
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. cut the ceremonial madras ribbon to formally open the village, alongside pageant winners, Senate President Novelle Francis Jr., and other members of the 35th Legislature.
Charleswell’s son, Kelly Charleswell Jr., introduced his father during the opening ceremony.
“This is such a special moment for me, my dad, and the whole family of the Virgin Islands,” Charleswell said. “Pupa Kelly, my dad, I love you.”
Charleswell Sr. then addressed the crowd of fans and admirers with gracious humility.
“This was kind of overwhelming but I’m so appreciative of this, you don’t even understand,” Charleswell said.
The Legislature held a perma plaque ceremony earlier in the day, honoring Charleswell for his service as a music teacher and instructor in the public school system and his involvement with the musical bands of the Virgin Islands.
He thanked senators for the honor, and their statements commending his career as an educator and musician.
“I’m a very quiet guy, I barely say what I do and they just brought it out,” which prompted him to break down in tears, Charleswell told the village crowd.
He implored Carnival-goers to enjoy themselves, and avoid disputes.
“Let’s take the violence out of it and have a blast. Just have a blast,” Charleswell said.
Charleswell thanked and acknowledged all of his supporters and family, including his son, daughter, and twin baby granddaughters, who joined him onstage.
“Words can’t express this,” Charleswell said. “I love you dearly, God bless the Virgin Islands.”
“I tell you, thank you on behalf of a grateful Virgin Islands,” Gov. Bryan told Charleswell.
Bryan expressed relief that Carnival is back in full force, after two years of virtual celebrations during the pandemic, and 2022’s scaled-back event.
This year’s village has a full complement of 32 booths, as well as the traditional rides and games for children, and the atmosphere hummed with electricity Monday night.
“This year is the real thing,” Bryan said.
He cited the success of the recent UberSoca Cruise stop and accompanying afternoon J’ouvert fete on St. Thomas, and Bryan said if this year’s Carnival is “anything like the display I saw for UberSoca, it’s going to be fan-freaking-tastic.”
He encouraged everyone to have “a safe, happy, and enjoyable Carnival,” and reminded attendees not to drink and drive.
“Sleep in the Village, my father used to do it all the time,” Bryan joked.
He also said he’s been getting numerous phone calls from senior citizens upset by sexually suggestive dancing during the adult parade, and asked troupes to tone it down, particuarly when performing at the end of the parade route in front of the post office.
“Hold it down with the lewd wukking up,” Bryan said. “Try to stay upright and wine.”
Monday night’s village lineup featured Trinidadian soca superstar Machel Montano as the headliner, and Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte emphasized that it’s free to attend all Carnival concerts.
“We expect to see the village full every single night,” Boschulte said.
The village was filled Monday night with the intoxicating scent of fried, boiled, and baked dishes being cooked up by booth owners eager to serve up their specialties to hungry customers.
Booth 1, the “Carnival Party Shack,” is owned by Hugo Hodge and Neville Amey. Amey said the booth has been running since 1999, and is known for their mamajuana and Hennessy.
At the booth window Monday night, Antoinette Warner was pouring drinks and serving plates of fried fish and chicken, and other Virgin Islands delicacies like conch chowder, whelk and rice, and Johnny cake.
“It’s something I enjoy,” Warner said.
In Booth 31, Rootsie’s Ital, Kimmel Mahoney was serving up her brother Splash Mahoney’s vegan cooking.
The Bovoni restaurant has many loyal customers, and Mahoney said the booth has been operating for 10 years.
Mahoney said their most popular dishes are fried cauliflower and peas balls, and their cooler is filled with local drinks like passionfruit and soursop, as well as the fan-favorite peanut banana.
While she now lives away, Mahoney said she always returns home to staff the booth for Carnival.
“I wouldn’t miss it for the world, it’s what I look forward to every year,” Mahoney said.
At Booth 21, which is painted with bulldog mascots, volunteers from the Omega Psi Phi fraternity were serving drinks as they’ve done for about 38 years.
“This is our major fundraiser for the year,” said organizer Dwayne Benjamin, who explained that 100% of the proceeds go to fund scholarships for seniors at Charlotte Amalie High School and Ivanna Eudora Kean High School.
“Everything we make here goes right back to the community,” Benjamin said, and fraternity members who now live stateside return to help out, “it’s that important.”
While the booth was known years ago for their chicken wings, the cost of food has risen dramatically. Benjamin said they now leave the food to neighboring booths to help cut down on redundant offerings and competition, and focus solely on serving drinks to thirsty patrons at a fast pace, keeping sales and prices consistent.
The booth also has a comfortable seating area on the exterior waterfront side, and caters to the older crowd looking for a place to take a break and relax amid the excitement, Benjamin said.
Monday night’s crowd was energetic and ready to cut loose, and this Carnival celebration already feels different, Benjamin said.
“Especially for this year, post-Covid, there’s such a high level of excitement,” Benjamin said. “You can feel the vibes, it’s a good, positive vibe all around.”