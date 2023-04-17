ST. THOMAS — Students past and present, faculty, family and friends gathered at the Virgin Islands Montessori School and Peter Gruber International Academy on Tuesday evening for a reunion and tribute to Shournagh McWeeney, the school’s longtime director who died in February.

McWeeney’s impact on the school is practically woven into its fabric — almost literally, as the T-shirts worn at Tuesday’s reunion were modeled on those worn when she first began her tenure.