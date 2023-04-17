ST. THOMAS — Students past and present, faculty, family and friends gathered at the Virgin Islands Montessori School and Peter Gruber International Academy on Tuesday evening for a reunion and tribute to Shournagh McWeeney, the school’s longtime director who died in February.
McWeeney’s impact on the school is practically woven into its fabric — almost literally, as the T-shirts worn at Tuesday’s reunion were modeled on those worn when she first began her tenure.
“I think to sum it up, anything you think ‘good’ about a person, she was just good. Good human being,” said Norma Bolinger, whom McWeeney hired in 1988 and who later took over as director of the school after McWeeney retired.
According to those who knew her well, McWeeney’s tireless efforts in service of the school were not limited by the hours in a work week, the specifics of her job title or even her tenure as an employee.
Bolinger said McWeeney would be there on campus during weekends tending to plants, or else cooking food for a school function.
Mandy Boyle, a primary directress of 3- to 6-year-olds at the school, said McWeeney would step into whatever role was necessary on any given occasion.
“Like if a teacher was out, she was in the classroom,” Boyle said.
And McWeeney remained deeply involved with school matters after her retirement, only taking reprieve with an extended trip to Ireland, Bolinger said before pausing to greet a young student who ran up to give her a hug.
“This is the way children would treat her. They just loved her. So when I replaced her, and I took the position for six years, they called me Shournagh,” she said, breaking into a laugh. “I knew her so well that it didn’t bother me, I was flattered actually. To me, it was a compliment.”
At the reunion, attendees wrote cards to share fond memories of McWeeney and VIMSIA Business Director Peggy Hunt announced a forthcoming bronze reading bench in her honor. Alumna Alli Bourne-Vanneck, producer and host of the show V.I. Tings’, produced a tribute video featuring some of the countless students whose lives McWeeney helped to shape.
Bourne-Vanneck said reconnecting with those students touched her heart.
“Because when you speak to your former classmates about the memories that you had as children, it brings back so much for you,” she said. “And you can celebrate someone like McWeeney, who had such an impact on all of our lives, and then also process the loss that is felt, from her.”
In putting together the tribute video, Bourne-Vanneck said it was an honor to connect with students who graduated before and after her and to be reminded of their shared foundation.
“This event has people who haven’t seen each other in 10, 20 years, and we’re speaking to each other like no time has passed, like we literally were in class yesterday,” she said.