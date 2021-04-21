Coming on the heels of a Moody’s Investors Service’s assessment of the territory’s financial outlook on the bond market and the solvency of its Government Employees’ Retirement System, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. renewed his pitch to legislators to refinance the territory’s bond debt.
In an analysis published Monday, the financial services firm said the recent ruling of the Third U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals relieving the government of $40 million associated with past-due contributions will do little to reduce the pension fund’s insolvency and debt default risks.
“This is not a loss for the GERS or the V.I. by any means,” Bryan said in a press statement. “It underscores the urgency with which the executive and legislative branches need to work together to address and put forward a comprehensive solution to this problem.
The court clearly defined the duty of the Legislature to address the funding needed, he acknowledged. “By working collectively I believe we can solve this issue on behalf of the people of the Virgin Islands,” he said.
Bryan pointed to millions of dollars paid to the GERS over the years as evidence of the government’s commitment.
“It is time to take another serious look at refinancing our bond debt to achieve lower rates, which will allow us to put more money into the system,” Bryan said.
In Moody’s opinion, the threat of a GERS bankruptcy will result in debt default and restructuring for the government of the Virgin Islands.
“The (court) ruling is credit-positive for the USVI, because it will provide a more than $40 million reprieve from court-ordered pension contributions and thus help the financially stressed territory’s near-term ability to continue providing government services,” Bryan said.
This does little, however, to change the prospect of insolvency for the GERS within the next several years, the Moody’s report said.
“The USVI almost certainly cannot afford to pay pensions directly to retirees if GERS depletes its assets, and likely cannot politically cut benefits while paying debt service in full to bondholders, meaning a GERS insolvency is highly likely to drive a debt default and restructuring,” Moody’s said.
The analysis forecast that the retirement system is likely to fail in 2024, whether the government pays the amount overturned by the Third Circuit or not.
“Assuming that in addition to its statutory contribution, the USVI pays the amount upheld by the appeals court in full, we still project that the GERS will run out of assets in fiscal 2024 without an extra infusion of cash or cut to benefits,” Moody’s reported.
“To this end, the appeals court in its opinion said that GERS requires ‘possibly billions more’ to avoid insolvency, and the system’s most recent actuarial valuation recommends that the Board of Trustees prepare in advance for applying benefit cuts to retirees once the systems assets are exhausted.
“We estimate that GERS would have to cut benefit outflows to retirees by around 50% once its assets are depleted if its only sources of income are the USVI’s statutory contributions and active member contributions,” the report continued. “A benefit cut of any significant magnitude is unlikely to occur, in our view, without a broader restructuring of the USVI’s other debts and obligations to bondholders.”