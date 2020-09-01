After the cruise industry shut down in mid-March, dozens of ships could be spotted lingering off the Miami Beach coast or moving in and out of Port Miami each day.
More than five months later, as cruises remain canceled, it’s rare to see even one cruise ship floating off the coast. Many have left U.S. waters — and with that, the scrutiny of the country’s top healthy agency, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has banned cruises until Oct. 1; most US-based cruise lines have canceled cruises until Oct. 31. The agency will determine if and when companies can start operating again during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In early June, the CDC began publishing COVID-19 infection levels for cruise ships using a green, yellow and red grading system based on data the companies reported to the agency, a requirement for ships in U.S. waters and ships planning to enter U.S. waters. When the system debuted, 50 cruise ships were reporting illnesses to the agency. Now, two months later, just 32 are reporting.
Companies that have moved their ships out of U.S. waters say they’ve done so to more quickly repatriate crew members — thousands of whom still remain trapped on ships without pay waiting to go home — and to renovate ships in Europe. One company said it disagrees with the CDC’s protocols to limit the spread of COVID-19 at sea. Companies are not reporting data from ships that are outside U.S. waters.
Only three companies have kept their regular ship complements in U.S. waters and continued to report illnesses on those ships: Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, MSC Cruises and Royal Caribbean Group (which operates brands Azamara, Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity and Silversea).
Other companies’ decisions to pull their ships from U.S. waters leave the CDC without a complete picture of ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks on ships. Cruising has already returned to Europe, causing at least one major COVID-19 outbreak.
“CDC feels that it is still currently not safe to resume normal cruise ship operations at this time,” said the head of the CDC’s maritime division Dr. Martin Cetron in an interview with the Herald last week. “The pandemic has only increased in intensity and geographic distribution within countries and across the globe. The planning for how to cope for that is not complete at all.”
After the industry first shut down on March 13, cruise ships sought refuge in U.S. ports when other countries turned them away. Companies offloaded sick crew members and passengers, at least 38 of whom died from COVID-19 in Florida, according to a Miami Herald investigation, and repatriated thousands. At PortMiami, the ships docked for free after Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez waived berthing fees to support the industry during the pandemic. When they weren’t in port, the ships often anchored just past the invisible line three miles off Miami’s coast where it is legal to discharge waste into the ocean.
Amid COVID-19 outbreaks among crew on dozens of ships in April, the CDC issued an interim guidance to the industry that all crew members should remain in single-occupancy cabins as much as possible to prevent the spread of the virus. In June, the CDC’s grading system required red ships to follow strict measures to limit the spread of illness — put crew in single-occupancy cabins, close all crew bars, gyms, or other group settings, and instruct crew members to remain in cabins as much as possible during non-working hours.