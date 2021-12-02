Two more defendants in a wide-ranging conspiracy case have pleaded guilty to participating in violent crimes, and are facing at least 30 years behind bars, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Shaquan “Dangles” Prentice and James “Igol” Cruz have each pleaded guilty to one conspiracy count under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations or “RICO” Act, under agreements with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
District Court Judge Timothy Savage formally accepted the guilty pleas on Nov. 23. The court has not yet set a sentencing date.
Prentice is the younger brother of Paul “Bogus” Girard, who is charged with leading a decade-long criminal organization and organizing murders and armed robberies — even after he was arrested and jailed, according to court records.
Prentice joined the conspiracy some time around September 2013, and “served as a soldier in the enterprise,” according to his plea agreement with prosecutors.
Cruz became a member even earlier, around August 2011, and also acted as a soldier for Girard, according to his plea agreement.
Among other criminal acts, Cruz admitted to his involvement in an attempted carjacking on St. Croix on May 26, 2014.
Cruz and several others tried to carjack an individual identified in court document as “O.G.,” in an attempt to “obtain a vehicle to be used in additional crimes by the Paul Girard Criminal Enterprise,” according to the agreement. “During the carjacking attempt, one of Cruz’s associates, identified as ‘L.W.’ in the information, shot at the driver of the car, O.G., who then returned fire, causing L.W.’s death.”
Prentice also admitted to participating in the carjacking, and was involved in “the murder of E.H. at the Agriculture entrance” on St. Croix on July 21, 2014, according to the plea agreement.
While the document identifies the victim only by his initials, 20-year-old Eddie Harriette was shot and killed on July 21, 2014, in Estate Lower Love.
On Feb. 2, 2016, Prentice and other members of the criminal enterprise “planned and committed the murder of J.E. at or near the H&R Supermarket, located at 45 Mars Hill, in Frederiksted,” according to the plea agreement.
Juan Encarnacion, 30, of Estate White Lady was shot and killed near the grocery store on that date.
The RICO charge carries the possibility of a life prison sentence and a maximum fine of $250,000 “or up to twice the gross profits or other proceeds obtained from the racketeering activity,” but the parties have agreed that a sentence of 30 years in prison is appropriate for Cruz, according to the plea agreement.
Prentice is facing between 30 and 37 years in prison, as well as financial restitution to the victims’ estates.
Girard has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and is awaiting trial with several co-defendants recently charged in a fifth superseding indictment, including Wahilli James, Shaquielle Correa, Kareem Harry, Tyler Eugene and Shermyra Gumbs.
In addition to Cruz and Prentice, three other co-defendants, Robert Brown, Etherneal Simon and Wayne Bellille, have entered guilty pleas.