Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said Monday that a second round of $600 stimulus checks will be in the mail soon, representing a $9.43 million infusion to territory residents.
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has established a hotline for questions about stimulus payments and tax refunds at 340-714-9325. Individuals with the exception of Social Security recipients must file a 2019 tax return by March 15 to receive a stimulus payment. Social Security recipients do not need to file a return and will automatically receive a check.
In addition to stimulus payments, the territory has also received $21 million to help residential tenants pay rent, and Bryan said more information about that program will be forthcoming.