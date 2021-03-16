Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. gave an update Monday about what benefits Virgin Islanders will see from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.
Individuals earning up to $75,000 and couples making up to $150,000 a year are eligible for $1,400 per person and claimed dependent, Motta said. The U.S. Treasury Department will give the V.I. government a lump sum, and the V.I. Bureau of Internal Revenue will distribute checks after receiving that money.
Checks from the last round of stimulus funding are still going out, and last week, the Finance Department and the Bureau of Internal Revenue mailed out 9,738 stimulus checks totaling $7,161,914. This included 6,736 payments that were sent to Social Security recipients, and the government will mail an additional 7,000 checks totaling $5 million this week, according to Motta.
The new plan also expands the Earned Income Tax Credit, raising the tax credit from $530 to $1,500 for adults without children and raising the income limit from $16,000 to $21,000.
“To highlight what this means for the territory, the earned income tax credit creates a $20 million shortfall in tax revenue each tax year for the territory and is a major contributor to the USVI’s backlog in paying timely tax refunds,” Motta said. “Because our mirror of the U.S. tax code requires the USVI to pay out more than $20 million in tax credits annually for tax revenue it does not collect, this provision in the American Rescue Plan not only gives the working poor in our territory a financial boost, but it also provides critical support to our government in meeting this mandate of the mirror tax code.”
Additional assistance under the American Recovery Plan includes:
• Supplemental unemployment benefits of $300 per week will be extended through Sept. 6
• The Child Tax Credit is temporarily expanded to $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17 and to $3,600 for children younger than 6.
• Additional funding has been authorized for the Paycheck Protection Program to issue small business loans with a special push to include nonprofits.
• Additional grant funding is available for the Virgin Islands Education Department and the University of the Virgin Islands.
• Additional funding is available to help support child care facilities.
• Support for low-income families includes more funding for the Energy Assistance Program and to the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children
• Public health funding to administer and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, provide contact tracing and buying testing supplies and personal protective equipment.
• Targeted support for bars and restaurants.
• Additional funding for the Emergency Rental Assistance program, which the Virgin Islands Housing Finance Authority will launch at the end of March.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. also has submitted several bills to the Legislature to support the V.I. Police Department’s efforts. The proposals seek to clarify reciprocity requirements for legally carrying firearms as well as the requirements for transporting firearms, ammunition and accessories into the territory by residents and visitors, Motta said.
“The proposed legislation seeks to require 24-hour notice of intent to import firearms into the territory to facilitate VIPD search and declaration,” Motta said. “This legislation further complements efforts to intercept illegally smuggled firearms undertaken by the VIPD and agreements currently being coordinated with the Virgin Islands Port Authority and the territory’s airline partners.”
Motta said Bryan has also signed into effect two executive orders to help curtail gun violence.
Executive Order 510-2021 activates all executive branch peace officers territorywide to perform public safety functions as necessary under the direction of the police commissioner for a period of at least 16 regular non-overtime hours per calendar month. It also mobilizes the V.I. National Guard, adding to the V.I. Police Department forces as necessary, and the order will bolster police manpower, allowing for increased and effective high-visibility policing.
Executive Order 511-2021 established the Governor’s Advisory Council on Community Violence Intervention comprising government, private sector, non-profit, religious and community advocates coordinating strategic interventions and contributing resources to complement the newly established Office of Gun Violence Prevention for which staff recruitments currently are underway.