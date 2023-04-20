TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Elections officials said that 1,436 of 16,131 registered voters cast their ballots in advanced polling Thursday.
The early votes, cast at 10 polling stations across the territory’s nine electoral districts, represent 316 more than the last election in 2019.
The daylong polling was held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tortola and Virgin Gorda. Polling was held for only three hours in Anegada, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Residents 65 and older were eligible to vote on Thursday as well as residents with a disability.
A relative or friend could accompany a voter who fell in those categories to assist, but had to be registered in the same electoral district as the person being assisted. Election workers, police, and those in the medical field or persons traveling before the general election Monday — and who could show proof — were also eligible to vote.
Thursday’s votes will be added to Monday’s count after polling stations close. Forty two candidates are vying for 13 seats to make up the next House of Assembly.
The Virgin Islands Party, which was elected in February 2019, then saw its leader Andrew Fahie being arrested in Miami last April along with BVI Ports Authority Director Oliveanvine Maynard on cocaine and money laundering charges, is fielding a full slate of 13 candidates. There are 10 independent candidates evenly split between at-large and the district races.
The Progressive Virgin Islands Movement and the National Democratic Party have nine candidates each and Progressive United, one.
Polls will open at 6 a.m. on Monday and close at 6 p.m. in 18 polling stations across the nine districts. The only exception will be on Anegada, where polls will close at 5 p.m., in order that ballots can be taken to Virgin Gorda, then brought to Tortola for counting at the Multipurpose Sports Complex. Officials are expecting counting to begin around 8 p.m. and results around 10 p.m.