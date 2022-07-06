TORTOLA — More than 200 British Virgin Islands residents, armed with buckets and anything that could be used for digging, joined descendants of Salt Island in keeping the salt picking tradition alive as the territory celebrated Virgin Islands Day.
As part of the holiday observance on Monday, some hiked, others picked whelks or simply relaxed on the uninhabited island, east of St. John and Peter Island.
Angela Rock, a nurse at the Orlando Smith Hospital, was with two coworkers on their day off, making their first trek to the island.
“It is difficult, but I’m enjoying it,” she said as they pounded away at crystalized salt on the eastern end of the pond. “I love it, but I didn’t expect the salt to be so hard to harvest. I thought it was easier and I would just scrape and get the salt but it wasn’t that easy.”
Her colleague, Gale Scotland, visited Salt Island before, but not to collect the sea salt.
“It’s very interesting, I was so amazed,” Scotland said of seeing the crystalized salt in the area for the first time. “I thought it would have been softer. They told us to walk with table knives; we walked with them but we had to switch to boulders, so I’m having fun.”
Their colleague, Avril Cupid, described salt picking as “fun in the sun.”
Still, it was hard work.
“I thought it would have been easier to pick with my table knife,” she said.
It was the first visit to Salt Island for Deon Sagala, who was a part of the Hike BVI group. He found the uninhabited island “quite amazing.”
“I’ve been here for 22 years and I’m ashamed to say I’ve never been over here,” he said. “It’s quite exceptional learning the history of the island, and no one lives over here. I didn’t know that,” he said. “The salt pond is amazing. It’s breathtaking.”
Salt Island is located about 4.7 miles south east of Road Town, and named for its salt ponds, which were once an important resource. According to historical accounts, the island, which is one mile long and one mile wide, has not been known to have more than 100 inhabitants at one time and the last living resident was Henry “Scruch” Leonard. Leonard, who lived on Salt Island until 2008, died on Oct. 24, 2015.
As there was no electricity years ago, residents would use the salt to “corn” or preserve their meats and fish. A pound of salt was given to Queen Victoria as a form of “rent” annually. This “rent, “ was suspended, however, when the Queen recognized the kindness of Salt Island residents who helped those who survived the sinking of The HMS Rhone, a U.K. Royal mail ship that hit a reef during a hurricane and went down near the island’s western side in 1867.
In the late 1800s, residents performed the annual salt breaking ceremony, which normally began around Easter, after awaiting the official firing of a pistol to begin the salt collecting or “picking.” The last official ceremony was held in 2016 during the 90th birthday celebration of Queen Elizabeth.
For many like Sagala, visiting Salt Island and taking part in the salt picking is an adventure like no other.
“I think everyone should be able to see it with their own eyes,” he told The Daily News. “Honestly, I thought I would come, dig my hand into it and just pick it up, but today —because it rained yesterday — we needed a hammer, rocks; a knife just wasn’t doing it.”
Although blind, that has never stopped Gregory Smith from picking salt over the years. He and his wife Marret are regulars, and his experience showed on Monday.
Smith was in an area different from others, and dug his hands under in the pond where the salt hadn’t yet crystalized.
He told The Daily News that the salt must be pulled towards the body — the water turning a blackish hue with that pulling motion.
“You have to start off with the hard and pull it towards you,” Smith said of the sea salt when crystalized. “It seems that there was some rain so it’s a different grain. If it didn’t rain, you would have gotten big crystals, but because of the rain, it does not crystallize in this area.”
Pastoria Anthony, of Crafty Creations, said she uses the salt to make soap. She also puts it in her candles, and uses it as a detox and purification package.
“I mix it with hibiscus and neem [oil] to clean the skin,” she said. “For the detox, you can put it in the footbath or manicure water and soak with it — even in your bathtub — to help exfoliate the impurities in your body.”
Rosie Smith, who was born on Peter Island but grew up on Salt Island with her aunt, remembered boats coming from Tortola, Virgin Gorda and Anegada with people to pick the salt from the pond.
She said the first three days in the season were given to visitors coming to pick salt, and the other days were for the natives of the island.
“What the locals used to do, is that they would cook their pot, dance, drink, carouse and have fun. That’s what salt picking was all about – a get-together,” she said. “So, whenever there’s anything to do with the salt pond breaking or the family, I’m here.”