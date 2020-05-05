The V.I. Education Department on Monday distributed 255 laptops and MiFi devices to eligible public school students who will use the technology to participate in online learning at home.
In the St. Thomas-St. John district, 135 of the items — 60 MiFi devices and 75 laptops — were distributed to eligible students at all of the district’s schools, while in the St. Croix District, 120 of the items — 39 MiFi devices and 81 laptops — were issued to eligible high school and junior high school students, according to a statement.
“Today was a very special day for all of us at the Department of Education, as we were able to provide laptops and mobile internet devices to students who need these items the most,” said Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin in the statement. “As we continue to navigate our response to COVID-19 and have begun taking real steps toward building a solid distance-learning infrastructure, we will be able to provide many more opportunities like this for all Virgin Islands’ students.”
The St. Croix District will continue distributing equipment from 9 a.m. to noon today to eligible students enrolled in the district’s K-6, K-8 and alternative education schools.
Priority is being given to students who indicated their need for the items in a survey the department conducted in March and who have earned less than the required 70% passing average for the first semester and/or third marking period.
One MiFi device will be issued per household and each eligible student will receive a laptop computer or tablet.
In order for students to be assigned the electronics, parents are required to complete paperwork accepting responsibility for the items, which are the property of the Education Department.
The electronics will be returned to the department on or before June 4 and a detailed drop-off schedule will be announced at a later date.
Parents and students are reminded to wear a face mask or facial covering during pickup, according to the statement.
The devices were paid for through Department of Education funds.
According to Education spokesperson Cynthia Graham, funds from grants were shifted in order to accommodate the “immediate need of providing these items to students.”