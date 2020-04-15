TORTOLA — Capt. Algernon Chalwell of East End was heading home after toiling on his cargo barge Pacific Seal, which plies waters between Puerto Rico and the British Virgin Islands, when he saw something that saddened him: two people he knew searching the garbage for food.
The scene, late last month, set off coordinated efforts by non-governmental agencies to feed more than 800 families in the wake of a 24-hour curfew implemented by Premier Andrew Fahie to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Sgt. Sean McCall of the East End Long Look police station said when the initial seven-day lockdown started on March 27, Chalwell contacted him.
“He said he saw two persons eating out of a garbage can and he thought it was inappropriate. They’re human beings ... and he didn’t think that anything was put in place for them,” McCall told The Daily News.
He added that Chalwell offered to cook for the individuals and bring the meals to the station so the officers could distribute them to the homeless.
Fahie, on April 1 and less than 12 hours before the curfew was to end, advised BVI residents to “shop for 14 days” between April 2-4. He also announced an expanded curfew — a 14-day lockdown scheduled to end at 6 a.m. Monday.
But not everyone had the resources to shop for a week, much less 14 days, and residents stepped up to the plate to feed more than 800 families in an ongoing humanitarian effort.
McCall said after Chalwell contacted him during the initial curfew, he didn’t hesitate to help.
“We did just that and when the 14-day lockdown started, the same thing happened again. We got to some members of the community who are very community-minded and very fortunate to do this for us and they were delighted to do it, so they came on board and decided to cook a hot meal for persons every day,” McCall said. “Since the message went out, we have been getting calls that others should be on the list — some people who we didn’t know about.”
According to McCall, the experience has put officers in a different role as public servants.
“One day, I met a young lady walking on the street with a young child and [she] said she had nothing to eat, and I directed her in that same location to get something to eat daily. It’s not always about using the strong arm of the law. It’s always about reaching out to others, and we’re happy to do it,” McCall said.
Chalwell and his family, who own Frozen Imports, also teamed up with EZ Shipping, Trevor Wheatley, and Rachel Lettsome, who also prepares meals at his Never Done Bar and Restaurant. The meals, once cooked, are taken to the police station for distribution.
In addition, some East End Long Look-area businesses which asked to remain anonymous have been assisting 26 families in the community long before the pandemic, and they continue to do so during the lockdown.
Annie Malone-Frett, the Social Development Department’s chief officer, said her agency and the Ministry of Health also shopped for supplies for distribution to vulnerable residents prior to the start of the curfew on March 27. She said the BVI Red Cross sent officials to different stations — including Long Trench, West End, Sea Cows Bay and East End — to distribute supplies at various centers.
“From among those distributions, we had 174 across the four different stations and 92 for the BVI Red Cross,” Malone-Frett said Monday, noting the figures included Anegada and Jose Van Dyke.
Social workers continued to work with the Red Cross to identify persons still looking for assistance as of Monday, “therefore, the numbers can be greater than I’ve given,” she said, adding that residents are being directed to visit the Red Cross and Family Support Network for help.
Stacie Lloyd, director of the BVI Red Cross, said they have 202 families on their register and has been focusing on the most vulnerable population — the elderly, unemployed persons, persons with children, persons who are sick or have special conditions.
She said the agency is working with the Social Development Department and the Family Support Network.
According to Lloyd, Social Development Department deputy director Stacy Stoutt has been instrumental in checking in daily and cross-referencing their list with the Red Cross, and has been sharing information with Family Support Network.
“This is so that persons aren’t double-dipping,” Lloyd said. “We want to make sure everyone gets as much assistance as they can and that persons are not abusing the system.”
Lloyd said her agency also is working with VG Rock in Virgin Gorda. Doriel Reviera, a representative on the island, sends information and cross-references the Red Cross’ list, which in turn makes arrangements to get supplies to that island.
“We do have a network and we do have a system and we try to be as transparent to our donors, our partners who are giving us the items. We want to be able to give them numbers and show them how their donation has made an impact,” Lloyd said. “Of course, we also want to ensure persons are not abusing the system.”
Between fielding calls, Maris Hodge-Wright of Family Support Network said they have more than 500 persons on a growing list as the lockdown continues and families run out of supplies.
“The phone has been ringing nonstop since 5 a.m.,” she said Sunday. “We have had calls as early as 1 a.m.”
