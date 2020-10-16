A new phase of trenching for fiber optic cable starts today on St. Croix, and will continue through month’s end, according to a news release from AT&T contractor Bermudez Longo Diaz-Masso Inc.
Motorists can expect delays due to lane and partial road closures, and are asked to exercise caution when traveling around work sites.
The work is being done from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the area of Centerline (Queen Mary Highway), Strawberry and Melvin H. Evans Highway, according to the news release.
“Horizontal Directional Drills” will be done continuously in the following order, with each drill expected to take between two and three days: traffic light intersection between roads toward National Guard and Queen Mary Highway, drilling at church traffic light, McDonald’s traffic light, drilling to cross from church to the south side of Melvin H. Evans Highway and the Sunny Isle Mall traffic light.
Small trenches are being placed at the following locations and will require partial lane closure beginning today:
• Today: Mon Bijou at Mon Bijou traffic light (near school).
• Saturday: From small bridge before UVI toward UVI intersection.
• Monday, Oct. 19: At traffic light intersection between road toward National Guard and Queen Mary Highway.
• Saturday, Oct. 31: Sunny Isle Mall traffic light.
According to the statement, work in those areas also will include “fiber installation, flushmount (box) installations and bridge attachments. These other activities are less invasive to traffic.”