The mother of a child who was found beaten nearly to death at a home in Frederiksted was previously charged in 2008 with neglecting a four-year-old child, and it’s unclear whether the V.I. Department of Human Services has been monitoring the family over the last decade.
Linda Williams, 33, was arrested Thursday alongside her boyfriend, Kenyata Horsford, 44, after police said they found Williams’ child with life-threatening injuries. Horsford was charged with attempted murder and held on $150,000 bond, while Williams was charged with aggravated child abuse and lying to investigators, and released from jail pending trial.
Williams was previously arrested for child neglect in Oct. 2008 when she was 21 years old, after police said she locked her four-year-old child outside for at least an hour.
It’s unclear from court records whether the victim found Thursday is the same child Williams was accused of neglecting in 2008, and Human Services Commissioner Kimberley Causey-Gomez did not respond to questions from The Daily News.
Instead, Michelle Francis, director of strategic operations and planning for Human Services, said in an email that the department is unable to comment.
“We know you appreciate the sensitivity of these matters and the need to maintain the highest level of discretion for all allegedly involved,” Francis said.
Causey-Gomez and Assistant Commissioner Carla Benjamin were both working at the Human Services department in 2008, but it’s unclear if they had any involvement in Williams’ case.
Francis did not respond to a subsequent request for comment on the department’s efforts to prevent and respond to cases of severe child abuse.
The latest case comes after the 2019 beating death of four-year-old Aaron Benjamin. Aaron's mother, Delicia Daniel, and her boyfriend, Kyle Christopher, are awaiting trial on charges of first-degree murder.
Twenty-two-month-old Tamir Lake died on May 5 while in the custody of the V.I. Human Services Department. V.I. Attorney General Denise George said the V.I. Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Lake’s death a homicide believed to be caused by injuries sustained before Human Services took custody, but the child’s mother has denied all allegations of abuse or neglect.
To date, no one has been arrested and charged with a crime in connection with Lake’s death.
In Williams’ 2008 child neglect case, neighbors in Williams’ Delight called Human Services after they saw a child outside a home with urine and feces on his clothes, according to a Daily News article about the arrest.
Social workers could see the child on the porch, but could not get past a locked gate, and called police for help. When police arrived, the social workers said they had been trying for an hour to get the attention of anyone in the house, and additional attempts failed when the officers went over the gate and up to the home.
After they banged on doors and windows, Williams finally came out and told police that she had put the child outside because she was afraid he would make a mess in the house.
At her advice-of-rights hearing, defense attorney Miguel Camacho — who is now a magistrate judge — argued that Williams was at home and not being negligent. Assistant Attorney General Duane Henry said it is unlikely that a responsible parent would allow a child to sit covered in feces and urine if she had any regard for the child’s wellbeing. Judge Francis D’Eramo upheld the charges and the child was put into the custody of Human Services.
Williams was facing a possible 15-year prison sentence, but the Attorney General’s Office declined to prosecute. Instead, Williams was placed on supervised probation for a year.
She was arrested again in July 2010 for simple assault and battery, which was dismissed.
Her latest arrest came Thursday, after a citizen filed a report with the Human Services that Williams’ child was seen vomiting and covered in bruises.
Both agencies worked to locate the child, and Williams presented a different, healthy child to investigators before eventually admitting that Horsford had kept the victim confined in a Frederiksted home for nearly a week, according to an affidavit filed by police.
Williams led officers to the victim, who was alone, covered in bruises and struggling to walk, according to police. The child was airlifted off island for further medical treatment, and suffered bleeding in the brain, kidney failure and a ruptured lung.
The child told investigators the assault by Horsford occurred on March 12, and Horsford “tied the minor’s hand, hanged the minor over the door and beat the minor with a belt buckle and extension cord.”
The next day, Williams spoke with a police officer who was searching the neighborhood after a child was heard “screaming for help,” according to the affidavit. Over the course of the next six days, Williams did not seek medical help for her child, and told police that "during this week, the minor was beaten again by Mr. Horsford with a whip.”
Horsford’s criminal history includes a 2005 arrest for unauthorized possession of a firearm during a traffic stop, and a 2007 domestic violence assault. In that case, Horsford was sentenced to five months of time served in pretrial detention for assaulting his girlfriend, who was a police officer.