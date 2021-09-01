A St. Croix woman was arrested Sunday on charged of driving while intoxicated with her children and threatening to kill them, police said.
Alicia Altagracia Soriano De Naar of Sion Farm was charged with child abuse, domestic violence and disturbance of the peace.
The incident, police said, began when Naar left a party with her two children, ages 12 and 6.
According to police, the 12-year-old became frightened when Naar began swerving into oncoming traffic, and called an adult. The adult told officers that while on the phone with the child, he heard their mother, Naar, threaten to kill them.
When Naar returned to Sion Farm, she threw plates of food down the stairs outside the house and smashed a cake on the dining table and on the floor by the front door, according to police.
The responding officers noted Naar had a strong odor of alcohol, and that her eyes were glossy and her speech slurred. She also threatened to kill the adult who reported her in the presence of the officers.
The 12-year-old told police that their mother has threatened to kill them in the past, and has grabbed a knife while making the threats, but has never followed through.