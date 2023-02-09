ST. THOMAS — Henya Federman died Wednesday after more than two months on life support, following an incident in which she tried to rescue her four-month-old daughter from drowning at a St. Thomas marina.

Federman, 40, served as an emissary for the Chabad-Lubavitch movement on St. Thomas alongside her husband, Rabbi Asher Federman. The couple moved to St. Thomas to found Chabad Lubavitch of the Virgin Islands in 2005.

