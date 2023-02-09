ST. THOMAS — Henya Federman died Wednesday after more than two months on life support, following an incident in which she tried to rescue her four-month-old daughter from drowning at a St. Thomas marina.
Federman, 40, served as an emissary for the Chabad-Lubavitch movement on St. Thomas alongside her husband, Rabbi Asher Federman. The couple moved to St. Thomas to found Chabad Lubavitch of the Virgin Islands in 2005.
Infant daughter Shterna was the youngest of the family’s 13 children.
Chabad spokesman Rabbi Motti Seligson announced Federman’s “heartbreaking” death in a news release Wednesday evening.
The organization posted an article on Chabad.org about the many efforts Federman made to share her faith and educate other Jewish women in particular.
After moving to St. Thomas, “the couple built a thriving community and a center of Jewish warmth where locals and tourists alike can connect to their Jewish heritage, celebrate joyous occasions and mark lifecycle events. Whether personal crises or natural disasters, the Federmans were there for their community, working as a team to create a Jewish lighthouse on the islands while raising a growing family,” according to the article.
The incident that led to Federman’s death occurred at 7:47 p.m. on Nov. 29, when first responders went to a reported drowning in the area of Oasis Cove Marina in Frydenhoj, according to V.I. Police.
“Upon arrival, VIPD Officers, Rescue officers, firefighters, and a Good Samaritan rescued an adult female from the water and began lifesaving measures,” according to police.
Police said officers “were made aware that a child was also missing. Shortly after, an approximately four-month-old infant was recovered from the water.”
Both patients were transported to Schneider Hospital by ambulance, where doctors declared the baby dead. Federman was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami on life support, and was subsequently transferred to a hospital in New Jersey.
V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte issued a statement on behalf of the department Wednesday night.
“The VIPD sends condolences to the family and friends of Henya Federman,” Dratte said.
Dratte said the case is still active and the investigation is ongoing.
On Wednesday, Seligson shared a message from Rabbi Zalman Shmotkin, Federman’s brother, “sent to friends and community members on the island.”
Shmotkin addressed their “dear extended island family,” and shared the “immense pain” of Federman’s passing.
“It took us some time to get the word out, as each of Asher and Henya’s children had to be told... We know full well how you ache for them right along with us... There are no satisfactory ‘answers’ now, only deep pain,” Shmotkin wrote in the statement. “The funeral will be in N.Y. tomorrow. As to more specifics, we’ll keep you posted, as well as shivah location. One thing is certain: Henya will live on through each of you, her dearest friends and family.”
Interment will take place today at the Old Montefiore Cemetery in Queens, according to Chabad.org.
