Two years after the 4-year-old child’s tragic beating death, Aaron Benjamin Jr.’s mother has pleaded guilty to child abuse, according to V.I. Attorney General Denise George.
Delicia Daniel, 31, entered a plea agreement with prosecutors on Oct. 4, which was accepted at a hearing in V.I. Superior Court on St. Croix Friday, George said in a statement issued Tuesday night.
Daniel and her boyfriend and co-defendant, Kyle Christopher, were both initially charged with first-degree murder and related crimes.
In exchange for pleading guilty to the single count of child abuse, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the remaining charges against Daniel.
Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 21, and Daniel is facing a minimum $500 fine and up to 20 years in prison, according to George.
Christopher, 23, has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is still awaiting trial. Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Dec. 6, according to court records. Benjamin died one day after Christopher admitted he’d slapped the 4-year-old in the face for “stealing” juice from his sister and that the boy fell and hit his head on a chair on Oct. 10, according to police.
Both Christopher and Daniel told police that the youngster subsequently began vomiting and lost consciousness. An autopsy showed that Benjamin died of blunt force trauma to the head. The boy was dead on arrival at the hospital, according to court documents.
The physician on duty at Luis Hospital reported that the boy’s body was emaciated and had “old and new abrasions to his face, chest, back, buttocks, and a bite mark on his right shoulder.”
According to police, the child’s sister told them “Daddy Kyle beats her and her brother with a black stick.”
Aaron Benjamin Sr. told police that Daniel had not allowed him to see his children since June and that he had made multiple reports to authorities in the months leading up to his son’s death.
During a press conference in January 2020, Human Services Commissioner Kimberley Causey-Gomez would only say Aaron Benjamin’s family “received services” from the department for several years, but provided no further details, citing HIPAA regulations and the ongoing criminal investigation.
There are at least two other open, serious child abuse cases on St. Croix, including the May 5, 2020, death of 22-month-old Tamir Lake. Lake died while in the custody of the V.I. Human Services Department.
V.I. Attorney General Denise George said the V.I. Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Lake’s death a homicide believed to be caused by injuries sustained before Human Services took custody, but the child’s mother has denied all allegations of abuse or neglect.
To date, no one has been arrested and charged with a crime in connection with Lake’s death.
In March, Linda Williams, 33, was arrested along with her boyfriend, Kenyata Horsford, 44, after police said they found Williams’ child with life-threatening injuries.
Horsford was charged with attempted murder and held on $150,000 bond, while Williams was charged with aggravated child abuse and lying to investigators, and released from jail pending trial after posting $500 bail.
Horsford and Williams have pleaded not guilty to all charges. A status conference in that case is set for Nov. 19.