TORTOLA — A 54-year-old woman who had been in critical condition after being shot during a weekend robbery of her daughter, has died from her injuries, Royal Virgin Islands Police Force confirmed.
The woman, who police identified as Catherine Pickering, died Monday afternoon at D. Orlando Hospital where she had been rushed for treatment after she was shot on Sunday night.
Police Press Officer Diane Drayton said in a released statement that initial reports indicated that a local businesswoman arrived at her Paraquita Bay home around 7:30 p.m. Sunday with her day’s proceeds. Upon exiting her vehicle, she heard the voice of a male demanding money. The mother of the businesswoman, who was at home at the time, heard noise outside and attempted to exit the house and was shot.
“The assailant or assailants made off with a bag containing a sum of money. No one else was injured in the incident,” Drayton said.
Pickering is the territory’s fifth gun-related death of the year and Drayton said “officers continue to follow a number of leads into the robbery.”
Individuals who may have information about the robbery and shooting should contact the Major Crime Team at 284-368-5682 or the VIPF Intelligence Unit at 284-368-9339.
All calls will be treated in the strictest of confidence, police said.