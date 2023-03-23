A motorcycle rider Zioney Ruiz, 23, was killed in a crash with a Jeep on Queen Mary Highway on Tuesday night, according to V.I. Police.
A motorcycle rider Zioney Ruiz, 23, was killed in a crash with a Jeep on Queen Mary Highway on Tuesday night, according to V.I. Police.
The crash occurred just after 7 p.m. in the intersection north of Kmart west.
“The vehicles involved were a Jeep Wrangler Sahara and a Suzuki GSX. The operator of the Jeep was exiting from the Kmart parking lot, south to north, and heading eastbound while the operator of the motorcycle was heading westbound,” according to police.
“As the Jeep began to turn eastbound into the eastbound lane, the motorcycle, which was heading westbound, struck the Jeep on the front right fender,” police said in a news release.
“The operator of the motorcycle fell onto the roadway in the intersection while his motorcycle fell and skidded approximately 197’ from the area of impact into the westbound lane,” police said.
The Jeep stopped partially in the eastbound lane, and the driver and passenger were not injured.
The operator of the motorcycle, later identified as Ruiz, was taken to Luis Hospital via ambulance, where the attending emergency room physician pronounced him dead at 9:57 p.m. due to blunt force trauma to his head and body, police said.
Police did not say if Ruiz was wearing a helmet, and did not respond to questions about whether criminal charges may be filed in the case.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.
