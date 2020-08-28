ST. THOMAS — Police are investigating the death of a motorcyclist Wednesday night on Weymouth Rhymer Highway on St. Thomas.
According to police spokesman Toby Derima, At approximately 9:56 p.m., 36-year-old Denby Dumas was traveling eastbound when he lost control near the New Herrnhut Moravian Church and hit the railing on the weastbound lane.
Dumas was thrown into the bushes, while the motorcycle caught fire where it stopped. Dumas succumbed to his injuries at the scene, Deima said.
The V.I. Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Bureau is investigating the fatal crash.