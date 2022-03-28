ST. THOMAS — The King Airport’s parking structure is still on schedule to be completed by summer of 2023, leaving more than a year that residents and visitors alike must fight for the limited, available parking spaces.
Monifa Marrero Brathwaite, spokesperson for the Virgin Islands Port Authority said once the new state-of-the-art parking and transportation center is completed it will provide 319 parking spaces with an additional nine Americans with Disabilities Act compliant parking spaces.
Until then, those relying on parking at the airport will find it limiting.
“VIPA had to partially close the CEKA terminal parking lot to begin construction of the parking and transportation center. There is now very limited parking space at CEKA as we continue to operate our very busy airport,” Brathwaite said in correspondence with The Daily News.
To contend with the growing need for parking spaces, the authority used land in Crown Bay owned by the agency and developed two temporary parking lots for airport employee and tenant use only, Brathwaite said.
“We also hired shuttle bus drivers to provide shuttle service for airport employees and tenants to and from these parking lots in Crown Bay. In addition, we have advised residents via advertisements and social media to carpool or arrange to be dropped off and picked up when traveling via CEKA. A notice of limited parking at the airport is also posted on our website for the duration of the project. Thus far the traveling public has been patient and cooperative as we work to improve and upgrade the King Airport,” added Brathwaite.
Parking limitations are not strictly bound to the airport, but also found in the authority’s Urman V. Fredericks Marine Terminal in Red Hook and has operated from 6 a.m. to midnight daily without a single closure since opening in 2019.
This bustling port, “which handles both passenger and vehicle ferry traffic, is our busiest seaport territorywide,” Brathwaite said. “The parking garage is often at maximum capacity due to the high volume of activity at that port.” She said Port Authority offers the lowest rates to park in the Red Hook district, “so we are the preferred option for most travelers that need to park their vehicles when traveling between St. Thomas, St. John, and the British Virgin Islands via Red Hook.”
Before the authority began construction on the Red Hook parking garage, Brathwaite said it was initially estimated to need 100 parking spaces, but 70 more were added.
Additional parking spaces may have been built, but the authority was unable to build a larger structure due to physical space constraints, Brathwaite said.
While unable to provide daily average parking data by press time, the lot — like King Airport — is generally full.
On any given day, however, much of the parking spaces are taken up by vehicles with government department license plates, as is also the case at other Port Authority locations.
Though the authority’s rates are lower than its competitors, lines of vehicles blanket the sides of the roads nearest the seaport in an attempt to snag limited street parking. Sometimes these vehicles will park more than a mile out from the parking garage either because of the inability to pay, the inability of space within the structure, or the inability to purchase a monthly parking pass for $175.
Karen Hauer, an associate veterinarian at Canines, Cats, and Critters in the Frydenhoj office and a daily commuter, told the Daily News “Our business has contacted VIPA multiple times about monthly parking and have been told it is full. They do not have monthly spaces available. VIPA is a quasi-government entity, and they cannot be forced to provide commuter parking.”
If a commuter is unable to purchase a pass, but still able to find parking within the structure for all four work weeks in a month, it would cost them $300 or $125 more than if they had a parking pass.
But Hauer said beyond the frustrating parking scene in Red Hook is the “parking situation” on St. John regarding the Port Authority operated gravel lot “which sits mostly empty because locals refuse to pay their ridiculous daily rate.”
In 2019 the Port Authority made improvements to the gravel lot and instated a fee for parking use, when it was previously free. In a town hall meeting held in December 2019, Hauer said Port Authority executives “had no sympathy for the citizens of St. John and VIPA was going to charge $15 a day no matter who you were.”
The rate for using the gravel lot was the same for the use of the parking structure in Red Hook, and because of the steep fares Hauer said “few locals use this lot, and last I read they were going to lease it to a rental car company on STJ to produce some revenue from this lot.”
“What a slap in the face. If they charged everyone a flat fee around $5 no matter the time limit, in the gravel lot, people would park there and VIPA would make money. Better than the negative balance they must be holding now regarding that lot,” Hauer said.