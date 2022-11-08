Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said during Monday’s press briefing that the announcement that Social Security recipients will get $500 “stipend” checks this week was not timed to win favor with voters in today’s General Election.

Motta said the government spent months unsuccessfully trying to figure out where to mail the checks, which will now be handed out in-person.

