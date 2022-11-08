Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said during Monday’s press briefing that the announcement that Social Security recipients will get $500 “stipend” checks this week was not timed to win favor with voters in today’s General Election.
Motta said the government spent months unsuccessfully trying to figure out where to mail the checks, which will now be handed out in-person.
“This is something that the administration has been working on for quite some time. There was some attempt to get the correct address listing from the Social Security Administration. If you can remember, back when we had the stimulus payments going out, there were a lot of discrepancies with the information that we got from the Social Security Administration,” Motta said.
The government attempted to mail checks to seniors and disabled individuals who receive Social Security checks via electronic direct deposit, but “many of those addresses contained a wide array of discrepancies and so there was a months-long effort, quite frankly, to try to correct them, and it just was not working out, we couldn’t validate many of those addresses. So, that actually took several months.”
Motta, in response to Daily News questions, added, “to answer your question, ‘no’, this was not an election eve attempt to curry favor with voters.”
Motta said the payments are an appropriate use of federal funding granted to the territory through the American Rescue Plan Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, “which specifically allows for helping households respond to the negative effects of the pandemic.”
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. did not appear in person during Monday’s press briefing, but he did respond to commenters in the government’s Facebook livestream, and explained that “All social security recipients who live in territory qualify.”
Bryan also commented that, “We will make a provision for people who don’t have social security.”
Recipients are required to present a valid picture I.D. to receive the stipend, and eligible residents who cannot make it on either of the two distribution days will be able to pick up their checks next week, according to information from Government House.
“We realize some individuals cannot physically pick up their checks in person and since the local government is unable to validate the accuracy of the addresses provided by the Social Security Administration, we are urging you or someone on your behalf to contact the Office of Management and Budget via email at Arpa@omb.vi.gov, or call 340-774-0750,” Motta said.
Residents who contact OMB to verify their addresses should provide the agency with the following information: Name; last four digits of their Social Security number; Phone number and correct address
After providing OMB with that information, arrangements will be made to have the checks mailed to those who are eligible, Motta said.
For more information, contact OMB’s main office on St. Thomas at 340-774-0750.
Deputy Health Commissioner Reuben Molloy also said during Monday’s briefing that there has been a slight increase in COVID-19 cases in the territory over the last week.
“While the numbers don’t particularly demonstrate a huge increase, they are still a good indicator that the virus is presently spreading in the community, and we should all take precautions to prevent its spread,” Molloy said.
As of Monday, the Health Department is tracking 47 cases on St. Croix, 14 cases on St. Thomas, and none on St. John. There are no COVID-19 patients at either of the territory’s hospitals.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available by scheduling an appointment: St. Croix – 340-244-0016; St. Thomas – 340-777-8804 ext. 2600 and St. John – 340-776-6400
The COVID-19 testing schedule remains the same:
St. Croix – Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the Charles Harwood Memorial parking lot
St. Thomas – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday – 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Schneider Regional Medical Center loading dock
St. John – Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m. in the Port Authority gravel lot.
Anyone who thinks they may have contracted COVID-19 can call the Epidemiology hotline at 340-712-6299 on St. Croix or 340-776-1519 on St. Thomas or St. John. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com.
Molloy also said Monday that the territory still has no confirmed cases of monkeypox.