ST. CROIX — Life for Ann Celicia Liebert hasn’t always been easy.
Liebert, who turns 100 today, has had to overcome numerous obstacles while raising a family almost single-handedly.
Born Nov. 9, 1921, on St. Croix, Liebert grew up in Estate Lower Love. Her mother died when she was just 6 years old, leaving her to be raised by a family friend. While Ms. Ann, as she is affectionately called, never married, she raised a close-knit family of six boys and two girls. At 100, she has outlived three of her sons and one of her daughters.
Over the years, birthday celebrations have been low key, usually ushered in with quiet time at home mostly with family. On Saturday, Liebert was celebrated by family and friends from near and far at Rotary West headquarters in Frederiksted.
Janice Sackey, one of her daughters, said her family wanted to celebrate the milestone as Liebert touched so many lives in the community.
The centenarian, who wore a sash that dubbed her the “Birthday Queen” on Saturday, still enjoys going for drives and sharing meals with her close-knit circle.
Sackey said that her mother has always been her role model and that growing up she taught her children about love, compassion and strength.
“It was always a good time in our house. It was a lot of us and we were never idle. We had to do chores and learn things, but we also had fun,” Sackey said.
She recalled her mother being overly protective.
“She didn’t like us going outside, so she would always make up games for us to play and even produced our little talent shows in the house and paid us 25 cents for our talents,” she said.
According to Sackey, her mother worked hard “for as far back as she can remember.”
In her early years, Liebert worked for Merwin Establishment doing ironing and cleaning. She also loved to cook and was always ready to feed others.
“She had some favorite dishes like her fish and fungi and red peas soup, but my favorite thing was when she made Johnny cakes — they were always the best,” Sackey said.
Liebert also was a cook with the Head Start program, a job she loved as she enjoyed preparing meals for children from Frederiksted to Christiansted for several years before her retirement.
“She loved to cook and even used to take ingredients and seasonings to the kitchen at work so that the food would be flavorful and enjoyable,” Sackey said.
Liebert, she said, also enjoyed playing the lottery as well as bingo and Pokeno, and frequently took part in game nights held at Rotary West and other bingo halls. It was where she met one of her longtime friends, Theodore “Teddy” Brow, who owned a grocery store and bar in Estate Grove Place, and whose family was known for its Brow soda franchise.
Brow recalled Liebert as someone who loved having fun and had a “great personality.” And, while she stood less than five feet tall, he also described her as having a “big personality.” Liebert, he said, has always been a caring person, and has always been very giving to all who crossed her path.
“She has always had a very giving spirit, she loved to cook and loved to feed people,” he said. “Anybody driving or walking by and stopped in by her house for a visit would be sure to leave with something, she would give some type of food or produce or anything she had.”
Brow, who is 16 years younger than Liebert, credited her long life to her good energy and character. Their generation grew up living right and treating people well, he said.
“We grew up at a time when treating people and living good was the most important thing. We never drank and never smoke and living a long life is like a reward,” Brow said.
Sackey said her mother has always been an independent woman, and that even at 100 and with her sight failing and facing mobility challenges, she refuses to give up her home to live with any of her relatives.
“She still moves around, she still does a little bit of things for herself and because she can’t see well — she knows her home and is most comfortable there, so we let her stay,” Sackey said. “Her days are quiet but from time to time she listens to the radio and talks on the phone.”
In addition to her children, Liebert is blessed with 30 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren and 31 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to Brow, one of her other longtime friends is Almitra McIntosh, who visits and talk to her on the phone regularly.
Sackey said the family and her mother’s circle of friends are grateful for their years with her. They appreciate the contributions Liebert has made and the positive impact she leaves on those she’s met over the years and those she continue to meet, Sackey said.