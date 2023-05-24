VI Slice

Jahtaya Regis, center, with Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., right, has secured a loan to purchase her first home through the VI Slice program. Also pictured are Michael Armendariz, left, of Capital Mortgage Services, Office of Disaster Recovery Director Adrienne Williams-Octalien and Labor Commissioner Gary Molloy, who serves on the Economic Development Authority board.

The territory has a new homeowner thanks to the VI Slice Moderate-Income Homeownership Program, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced Tuesday.

Jahtaya Regis was introduced as the recipient of the first mortgage closing under the program during a press conference Tuesday. Administered by the Economic Development Authority and the government of the Virgin Islands in partnership with participating banks, the program seeks to increase homeownership in the territory by helping Virgin Islanders secure mortgages.