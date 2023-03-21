Sea Walls St. Thomas artists and collaborators are disheartened as one of the project's murals was vandalized and promptly painted over.
“This stirred up a lot of controversy, but with all opinions aside, this is unfortunate,” Marisa Lopez, Sea Walls St. Thomas project director, told The Daily News. “It is effectively destroyed at this point.”
Lopez discovered what had happened after a photo of the vandalized mural, painted on a building in front of Giant Market, was shared on Facebook last week. The post now has over 400 comments and 100 shares.
The mural was one of seven that were painted in January as a part of Sea Walls St. Thomas. Sea Walls is an initiative that brings awareness to locally relevant and pressing marine environmental issues via public art.
“Caught Between the Devil and The Deep Blue,” by UK artist Dface, was a mural that spoke to overfishing and environmental exploitation of the world’s oceans.
“To me, the mythical character of the mermaid felt like the perfect allegory for an ocean attempting to fight back – a beautiful seabound temptress luring weary sailors to their watery graves,” Dface said in a statement. “In this instance, however, she has not only been harpooned and bound but trapped within a glass enclosure, unable to escape and protect the oceans from further destruction.”
Lopez explained that Giant Market, who owns the building, recently came under new ownership. The new owners have not commented on the mural vandalism as of Daily News Press time.
“We show owners or organizations a mockup of the mural, so they do have the opportunity to provide feedback,” Lopez said. She said the previous owners of the building “seemed open and willing” when the mural mockups were provided.
On another wall of the same building a second mural, painted by UK artist Louis Jensen, also has white paint partially covering the text “You put the screw in tuna.”
The artist said this is a reference to the 90s Nickelodeon show Kennan & Kel, and had the, “tongue and cheek intent to be thought-provoking, making you stop and think as to what the underlying message is.”
“Bluefin Tuna numbers have drastically decreased in recent years due to overfishing and illegal fishing,” Jensen said in a statement. “Atlantic Bluefin Tunas are one the ocean's greatest treasures with great value and responsibility in keeping the oceanic ecosystem balanced.”
After reading through comments online, Lopez said the community is a bit divided, with some residents loving the murals, while others were happy to see them go.
“There were very good discussions amongst the artists and our core group, we knew that those two murals were edgy,” Lopez said. “We asked, is the island, and the various cultures here, ready for change?”
This is not the first time the territory has lost public art. In 2022, two Sea Walls murals on St. Croix were painted over, a 250-foot mural of a barracuda on the roof of Claude O. Markoe Elementary School and a mural on a building in the Silver Bay parking lot
“We have some fantastic, up and coming educators, from St. Thomas and St. Croix, who are hoping this can be a place where we can push boundaries, in parallel with the rest of the world,” Lopez said. “We want to be a part of empowering that group.”
The Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans program, founded by the PangeaSeed Foundation, is a globally engaged nonprofit focused on ocean conservation. The foundation has helped to create over 500 murals in 19 countries since 2014, and collaborates with local and international artists in their mural initiatives.