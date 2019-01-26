U.S. Postal Service locations across the U.S. Virgin Islands have undergone repairs and many renovations are still ongoing, according to a USPS official.
Maureen Marion, who manages corporate communications for the Northeast area of the Postal Service, said that one notable repair is under way at the Alvardo de Lugo Post Office in downtown Charlotte Amalie.
Both murals that hang in the post office’s lobby are being repaired after suffering damages during hurricanes Irma and Maria. The murals — “The Outer World Significance” (the cannon scene mural that hangs on the east wall) and “The Leisurely Native Tempo” (the boat scene mural that hangs on the west wall) — were painted by Steve Dohanos in 1941 as part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration fine arts program, according to Marion.
Marion described restoration efforts for the murals as “cleaning and gesso-filling small seams, tears and holes.”
“The west mural was removed and cleaned off-site,” Marion said. “The east mural is being cleaned in-place. Both actions were scheduled for completion before the end of this month and we look to be right on target there.”
Marion also described the actions taken by the Postal Service in the aftermath of the hurricanes in 2017.
An assessment by the Postal Inspection Service after Hurricane Irma determined that the Veterans Drive location sustained “structural damage.” Mail was available for pickup at the Charlotte Amalie, East End and Havensight post offices on Sept. 16, 2017, and partial delivery service was established throughout St. Thomas, according to Marion.
The Postal Service began transporting mail to St. John via boat by Sept. 19, and on St. Croix, severe damages caused by Hurricane Maria delayed an assessment by the Postal Service for about a week after the storm, Marion said.
“Postal Service facilities and equipment, including generators for back-up power, sustained significant damage,” she said. “The Frederiksted post office, in particular, was severely damaged.”
Marion added that across the territory transportation routes were adjusted, temporary employees were recruited to assist with “sorting mail and resuming timely mail delivery” and by Oct. 4, 2017, all 12 USVI facilities were “fully or partially operational, or had established full or partial service at alternate sites.”
“I cannot stress enough the deep appreciation we have for the dedication and continued hard work of our employees across the USVI,” Marion said. “They truly stepped up, in the most adverse personal circumstances, to restore the normalcy and commerce that regular mail service affords.”
