A fourth St. Croix man is facing life in prison without parole if convicted in connection with the April 19 double homicide in Aureo Diaz Heights.
Guillermo Rivera, 28, sustained injuries during the shooting and later traveled to the mainland for treatment, according to police. He was detained and extradited from Orlando, Fla., to St. Croix on Friday and arrested that afternoon.
On Monday, he appeared in court via video conference from Golden Grove Adult Correctional Facility, where he is being held with bail set at $1 million.
Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. advised Rivera of his rights and listed the numerous charges against him, including two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, discharging or aiming a firearm and conspiracy.
Territorial Public Defender Leslie Davis asked that Rivera be released to the custody of his father, Gilberto Rivera Sr., on an unsecured bond, meaning he would not be required to post any cash in order to be released from jail while he awaits trial.
Rivera “is in need of medical treatment. He was actually being seen by several doctors in Florida when he was arrested,” Davis said.
She said his treatment in the Virgin Islands “was lacking” and he was flown to Florida for more advanced medical care.
“Now, he’s going to be stuck here and receive any treatment that is available here,” Morris said.
Rivera was one of four individuals shot, two fatally, in the housing community at 7:46 p.m. on Monday, April 19. An 11-year-old child was shot in the thigh while on a playground outside.
The names of those three victims are redacted from the publicly available version of an affidavit filed in May by V.I. Police, which describes the initial investigation into the shooting.
One of the deceased, who had suffered a gunshot wound to his right eye and several other shots to the body, was pronounced dead on arrival at Luis Hospital and was identified by his mother at around 9:29 p.m., according to the affidavit.
Police spoke to Rivera, who said he had been in the parking lot at the top of the complex “fixing a bike when he heard shots,” and realized he had been struck.
An emergency room doctor told police Rivera sustained entrance and exit wounds to both sides of his body.
“While at the hospital, the ambulances arrived with a fourth victim,” and police watched as EMTs unsuccessfully performed CPR, according to the affidavit. That victim’s wife identified him at the hospital.
Witnesses told police the shooting apparently started because of a personal dispute. One of the individuals involved in the incident, whose name is redacted, “and his girlfriend were shopping [at a grocery store] when they encountered two females” the woman “had issues with,” according to the affidavit. The witness said “that the female then told the couple that her boyfriend will be waiting for them once they get back to Aureo Diaz.”
When the couple returned home with their groceries, one of the suspects, Gilberto Rivera Jr., was heard “calling his children inside their apartment,” before he, Guillermo Rivera, and another man opened a hail of gunfire, according to the affidavit.
Police collected video surveillance from the area showing the shooting and getaways in detail, and obtained search warrants for the suspects’ homes and vehicles.
Forensic investigators processed the scene and “collected upwards of one hundred and fifty spent casings which included 9 mm, .40 cal, and 7.62x39 caliber” casings, according to the affidavit.
On Monday, Assistant V.I. Attorney General Karabo Molyneaux-Molloy asked that bail remain set at $1 million and said Rivera has a previous firearm conviction that resulted in him being placed on probation for two years in Oct. 2017.
Morris ordered bail to remain set at $1 million, and said Rivera’s family will have to post at least some cash as surety before he’ll be released. If he is eventually released, Morris said Rivera must live with his father and remain under 24-hour house arrest with electronic monitoring.
In addition to Guillermo Rivera, three other men have also been charged with first-degree murder and numerous related crimes in the homicides — Gilberto Rivera Jr., 30; Luis A. Rivera, 36; and Jameel Williams, 27.
St. Croix Chief of Police Sean Santos said in a prepared statement that police are continuing to look for Justin Nesbitt in relation to the case and “we are urging him to make arrangements to turn himself in.”
Anyone with information about the shootings, or other crimes in the territory, is asked to contact police at 911, or 340-778-2211, or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.