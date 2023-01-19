Justin A. Matthews, who is charged with killing ex-girlfriend Keoner Baron outside the St. Thomas Home Depot in 2021, has abandoned efforts to prevent jurors from hearing his confession to police, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Matthews, 24, had been scheduled to go to trial Wednesday, but Judge Denise Francois cancelled jury selection at a status conference in November.
A Dec. 28 pretrial conference was disrupted by connectivity issues at the Bureau of Corrections on St. Croix, where Matthews is being held.
In an order entered Jan. 13, Francois rescheduled the pretrial conference to March 28, “during which, the matter will be rescheduled for jury selection and trial.”
The case began when officers responded to a report of a shooting in the Home Depot parking lot at 4:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, and found 20-year-old Baron dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said they collected 11 spent 9mm shell casings and interviewed several witnesses, who described seeing a man wearing a black ski mask with a gun in his hand walking toward a woman who was sitting under a tree in the parking lot.
The man shot the victim several times before walking across the road and fleeing in a gray Hyundai.
A description of the vehicle and partial license plate number was transmitted over the police radio, and a detective recognized the vehicle and its owner, Matthews, from prior law enforcement interactions.
Matthews initially told police his car had been stolen by two gunmen, but police said an investigation “revealed that the defendant and the victim was in a relationship for approximately two years,” and “the victim broke off their relationship about three days ago.”
Police interviewed Matthews again the following day.
He initially requested an attorney, but later in the day while still in the interview room, Matthews asked to speak with detectives and said he didn’t need an attorney present, according to police.
Matthews told police he got into an argument with Baron on the phone, drove to the Home Depot where she was an employee, and confronted her in the parking lot. After arguing again, Matthews told police he parked his car across the road, walked back to the lot “removed a handgun from a small bag and shot the victim,” before driving off, according to the fact sheet filed in court.
Police arrested Matthews and charged him under the domestic violence statute with crimes including first-degree murder and assault.
Bail was initially set at $1 million, and Francois reduced that to $200,000, but denied a defense request for Matthews to sign an unsecured bond or post 10% cash security.
“The Defendant has shown he is a danger to the community and cannot abide by less stringent bail conditions,” Francois wrote in the bail reduction order. “Further, at the time of the shooting, he was already out on bail from a previous case,” in which he was accused of stalking and disturbance of the peace, and Matthews pleaded guilty to disturbance of the peace on Feb. 3, 2021, and was sentenced to 90 days in prison.
In July, Territorial Public Defender Julie Todman asked the court to suppress the confession Matthews had made a year earlier, arguing that Matthews had been threatened by police, and his confession was coerced by officers who interrogated him.
“The officers violated Defendant’s rights to remain silent by their continued interrogation and harassment and threatening statements towards his elderly grandmother,” according to Todman.
But according to a response from Assistant V.I. Attorney General Kimberly Riley, the recorded statement includes Matthews saying he is speaking to police of his own free will, and no one threatened or made him give a statement.
“When the defendant begins his confession, no questions are asked by law enforcement. The defendant begins his confession to the murder of Keoner Baron on his own,” according to the government’s response.
On Nov. 10, Todman filed a motion to withdraw the previous motion to suppress the confession.
“Mr. Matthews has directed counsel to withdraw the motion. He has written a letter to that effect, which has been mailed from the Golden Grove Facility,” Todman wrote.
If convicted of Baron’s murder, Matthews is facing the possibility of life in prison without parole.
Baron’s family have said they hope Matthews is found guilty.
“I want justice for my daughter,” Baron’s mother, Yvette Baron, said in 2021 while visiting a memorial her daughter’s coworkers erected days after her death.
Baron’s twin, Keon Baron, said his sister’s murder was devastating, and remembered her as a quiet child who stuck close to her siblings after they relocated to St. Thomas from Dominica in 2013.
“She was kind,” Keon Baron said.