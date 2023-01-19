Memorial

A memorial to Keoner Baron, 20, was erected at the site of her murder in the parking lot at Home Depot on St Thomas, where she worked.

Justin A. Matthews, who is charged with killing ex-girlfriend Keoner Baron outside the St. Thomas Home Depot in 2021, has abandoned efforts to prevent jurors from hearing his confession to police, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.

Matthews, 24, had been scheduled to go to trial Wednesday, but Judge Denise Francois cancelled jury selection at a status conference in November.

