The defense attorney for the man accused of killing Keoner Baron nearly a year ago has asked the court to suppress his confession to police, and move the trial to a venue outside the Virgin Islands.

Justin Matthews, “has been depicted as a cold-hearted vicious murderer, who could not accept rejection by the victim,” Territorial Public Defender Julie Todman argued in the July 14 motion filed in V.I. Superior Court. “The pre-trial publicity in the case of the alleged murder has been pervasive, intense, and inflammatory as to produce a trial atmosphere utterly corrupted by personal opinion, rumors, and innuendos.”

