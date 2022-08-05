The defense attorney for the man accused of killing Keoner Baron nearly a year ago has asked the court to suppress his confession to police, and move the trial to a venue outside the Virgin Islands.
Justin Matthews, “has been depicted as a cold-hearted vicious murderer, who could not accept rejection by the victim,” Territorial Public Defender Julie Todman argued in the July 14 motion filed in V.I. Superior Court. “The pre-trial publicity in the case of the alleged murder has been pervasive, intense, and inflammatory as to produce a trial atmosphere utterly corrupted by personal opinion, rumors, and innuendos.”
But Assistant V.I. Attorney General Kimberly Riley argued that Todman’s concerns “are not the fault of the media coverage, but instead are just the facts of the case,” according to a July 20 response. “The fact that this is a heinous crime has nothing to do with the media coverage, but all to do with the defendant’s actions.”
Bail was initially set at $1 million, and Superior Court Judge Denise Francois reduced that to $200,000 on May 9, but denied a defense request for Matthews to sign an unsecured bond or post 10% cash security.
“The Defendant has shown he is a danger to the community and cannot abide by less stringent bail conditions,” Francois wrote in the bail reduction order.
“Further, at the time of the shooting, he was already out on bail from a previous case,” in which he was accused of stalking and disturbance of the peace, and Matthews pleaded guilty to disturbance of the peace on Feb. 3, and was sentenced to 90 days in prison, Francois wrote.
If convicted of Baron’s murder, Matthews is facing the possibility of life in prison without parole.
“The seriousness of the offenses, the Defendant’s confession, the strength of the evidence against him even in the absence of a confession, his past violation of bail release conditions, and his incentive to flee jurisdiction, are all factors that weigh heavily in favor of imposing as significant monetary consequence for a violation of pretrial release conditions,” Francois wrote.
Francois has scheduled jury selection to begin on Jan. 18, 2023.
The case began when officers responded to a report of a shooting in the Home Depot parking lot at 4:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, and found 20-year-old Baron dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said they collected 11 spent 9mm shell casings and interviewed several witnesses, who described seeing a man wearing a black ski mask with a gun in his hand walking toward a woman who was sitting under a tree in the parking lot.
The man shot the victim several times before walking across the road and fleeing in a gray Hyundai.
A description of the vehicle and partial license plate number was transmitted over the police radio, and a detective recognized the vehicle and its owner, Matthews, from prior law enforcement interactions.
Matthews initially told police his car had been stolen by two gunmen, but police said an investigation “revealed that the defendant and the victim was in a relationship for approximately two years,” and “the victim broke off their relationship about three days ago.”
Police interviewed Matthews again the following day.
He initially requested an attorney, but later in the day while still in the interview room, Matthews asked to speak with detectives and said he didn’t need an attorney present, according to police.
Matthews told police he got into an argument with Baron on the phone, drove to the Home Depot where she was an employee, and confronted her in the parking lot. After arguing again, Matthews told police he parked his car across the road, walked back to the lot “removed a handgun from a small bag and shot the victim,” before driving off, according to the fact sheet filed in court.
Police arrested Matthews and charged him under the domestic violence statute with crimes including first-degree and second-degree murder, and assault.
Todman argued in the motion to change venue that the local jury pool has been tainted because photos of the victim’s body were widely shared on social media.
“The fact that there were photos of the deceased circulated are only to the fault of the defendant, who killed Keoner Baron in broad day light and left her there to die in a very public area,” Riley responded. “The facts of the case are why a jury will find the Defendant guilty, not the media coverage that preceded it. To give a change of venue to every Defendant that has committed a heinous crime that invokes the emotions of the public would be ludicrous.”
Todman also argued in the motion to suppress his statement that Matthews had been threatened by police, and his confession was coerced by officers who interrogated him.
“Even if the Defendant was read his rights prior to giving his statement, his statement was coerced. The officers violated Defendant’s rights to remain silent by their continued interrogation and harassment and threatening statements towards his elderly grandmother,” according to Todman.
But according to Riley, the recorded statement includes Matthews saying he is speaking to police of his own free will, and no one threatened or made him give a statement.
“When the defendant begins his confession, no questions are asked by law enforcement. The defendant begins his confession to the murder of Keoner Baron on his own,” according to the government’s response.
Riley also filed a motion on July 29, asking that the court delay the hearing currently scheduled for Aug. 25.
Francois has not yet ruled on the pending motions.