ST. CROIX — This year’s opening of Festival Village was not only marked by the traditional ribbon cutting ceremony, but a mini tramp, one of many that will be held now through Jan. 7 as the Crucian Christmas Festival shifts into high gear.
Dubbed “Daddy Jones” Musical Kingdom,” the village pays tribute to longtime St. Croix musician and festival supporter Alwyn Baptiste, Jr.
Baptiste, in brief remarks, said he was not aware of how significant the honor of being the village honoree would be until it was announced in November. He thanked the committee and the community for the continued support and appreciation for the music he has produced over the years.
He also thanked his father, the late Alwyn Baptiste Sr., a prolific musician and founder of Xpress Band, for passing on his talent and work ethic.
The village, which will remain open from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily, has 30 stations. The vendors, in their lavishly decorated booths, are serving up Caribbean culinary favorites.
Friday was the first time since 2019 that residents could gather in person in a Festival Village as a result of COVID — and they showed up in great numbers.
Friday was also Cultural Night, so a small tramp was held, with quelbe masters Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights leading the way.
Festival officials also paid tribute posthumously to Mae Louise Williams, hailed as the “Queen of Festival” locally for decades prior to her untimely death last year. Her daughters accepted gifts on her behalf.
Cool Session Brass, Friday night’s featured band, was a no-show at the Village due to travel restrictions put in place by the Federal Aviation Administration as a result of President Joe Biden’s visit to St. Croix.
The rest of the entertainers on Friday didn’t disappoint. In addition to TSK, Jam Band and Fusion Band entertainer. Dee jays DJ Karl and Selector Kuff kept those gathered dancing in between live performances.
Nightly entertainment in the village will continue with Reggae Night, Latin Night, Flag Night, Soca Monarch Competition, Daddy Jones Legendary Night, Women of Soca, The Garden and ending Jan. 7 with Soca Energy.