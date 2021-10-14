Internet scams originating from the African continent are so prevalent that when playwright, composer, and musician Andrea Green received a message from a purported orphanage in Uganda, she proceeded with extreme caution. The message, sent from the Kare Afrika Facebook page, asked Green, who’s led several theater summer camps at the St. John School of the Arts, if she would be interested in working with the children at the orphanage.
“I was worried because I knew there were scams that use people like me to get involved and raise money for them,” said Green. “I spent many weeks trying to figure out if the orphanage director Grace Magala, who I was communicating with, was real. He said, ‘Come here and see that I’m not that person.’”
Green, who is based in Philadelphia, connected with an organization in her area called Uganda Mission Project, whose founder, Gail Hoffman, reached out to her contacts in Uganda. One of Hoffman’s associates in the country was able to visit Kare Afrika to confirm that the orphanage, and its director Magala, were legitimate. Green began engaging in regular video chats with Magala and the 105 children under his care.
The children at the orphanage don’t have much, and they’re often ill, said Green. The more she communicated with them, the more she found herself thinking about the Ugandan orphans.
“Sometimes you really do have to trust your gut,” she said. “Sometimes people have to take risks. For me, these children were the risk.”
One evening, as she gazed out the window at the full moon and thought about how the Ugandan orphans and the Virgin Islands children she’d worked with at St. John School of the Arts were sleeping under that same moon, inspiration struck. She composed a song called “Under the Moon,” and decided the song would be a vehicle to bring the children in Uganda and St. John together.
Green embarked on an ambitious process of teaching the song to the children at Kare Afrika, and to St. John children who joined her SJSA summer camp, in a fully virtual setting. From the lyrics to the tune to the choreography, Green communicated it all over Zoom calls and video chats, she in Philadelphia, her eager students in the Virgin Islands and Uganda. The children struck up a pen pal program and video chatted with one another while they practiced the song and its choreography.
“People may assume that the Ugandan kids benefitted the most, but I think the St. John kids equally got a personal look at themselves, and developed a deeper understanding of other parts of the world,” said Green. “They felt compassion and caring for their African partners and great excitement for this ground-breaking joint musical experience that will be a permanent, everlasting reminder of their connection and friendship. This project will hopefully wake up the world to the value of the arts used as a vehicle to foster love, kindness, and generosity.”
SJSA Executive Director watched the project unfold as she checked in with the St. John students during their summer camp sessions at the arts school.
“In the beginning, Andrea asked Grace how the children have all this energy because they only eat twice a day and it’s nothing substantial,” said Wild. “Grace said, ‘We sing and dance to stave off the hunger pains.’ That really blew me away. That’s the power of the arts.”
Magala said Kare Afrika was founded in 2016 with about 20 children. Today, 40 children call the orphanage home, while the other 65 stay with hosts in the community, coming to the orphanage for education, empowerment, the development of skills and talent, and for health, hygiene, and sanitation needs. The Under the Moon project represented the first time children from the orphanage have connected with people in the U.S.
“All along we’ve been having challenges, but now at least we have a smile,” said Magala during a video call with the Daily News, when he encouraged the orphanage’s children to interact, to ask questions, and to share their thoughts on the Under the Moon project. One young boy shared that the children don’t have much food, clothing, shoes, or beds.
Twelve-year-old Kare Afrika resident Habibah Nancubuen said she and her peers were scared and excited to interact with people from the U.S. at the beginning of the project. Learning the lyrics was difficult, as the song is in English, which the Ugandan children didn’t know, and the song was choreographed using contemporary dance moves, which differ from the African styles of dance with which the children are familiar.
“The communication was not easy for us, because we are just learning from the Zoom meeting,” said Nancubuen. “With time, we started learning. We felt so happy. We felt pleasure in us, and energy, and strength. We believed in ourselves.”
As the summer camp progressed, the Ugandan orphans bestowed a special nickname upon Green: “Mommy Andrea,” a sign of respect that shows the children think of Green as a mother figure.
“We used to think we would never be united with people from the U.S., but Mommy Andrea showed us that is not true,” Nancubuen added.
Bobbi Otto, a member of the St. John summer camp, said she joined the Under the Moon project because she enjoyed the other plays she’s participated in with Green. Otto said she was happy to connect with the children at Kare Afrika, and that she’s grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the Under the Moon music video. The St. John youth reflected on how she felt upon learning just how many basic items the children lack in Uganda.
“I felt sad, because I wanted them to have the same stuff we do,” said Otto.
Similarly, the Ugandan children expressed immense sympathy during a video call with the SJSA summer camp kids, when one of the St. John participants shared his experience of 2017’s Hurricane Irma.
“One child started talking about the hurricane, and a Ugandan child got up and kept saying he was so sorry they had to go through that, and ‘God bless you,’” Wild recalled overhearing. “It was really touching to see the compassion these kids have, even though they don’t really know each other.”
As the project moved forward and the children mastered the song and the choreography, secondary lessons of gratitude, humility, and care for the world at large evolved naturally.
“The kids in Uganda know they’re isolated and that there’s a big world out there, and they were so excited to meet these kids from St. John,” said Green. “The kids on St. John have a broader view and more experiences with the world, but they connected so well.”
After a tremendous effort of piecing together footage — much of it shot on cell phones — of the children in St. John and in Uganda performing “Under the Moon,” the music video will premiere this Saturday at 10 a.m. St. John students who participated in the project will gather at SJSA, connecting virtually with their Ugandan peers to watch the music video together. The public is invited to tune in at https://tinyurl.com/hte3nujn.
The pen pal program between Kare Afrika and St. John children is ongoing. Anyone who’d like to sign up should contact SJSA at info@stjohnschoolofthearts.org, or call 340-779-4322. To donate to Kare Afrika, click the donate button at https://www.ugandamissionproject.org and contact the organization to let them know you’d like your donation to be directed to the orphanage.