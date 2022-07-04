The musical Magnie family, who’s well known on St. John for their talents, has released a carnival-themed tune just in time for St. John Celebration.
Lauren and Bo and their children Elena, 12, and Otis, 7, frequently perform on the live music scene, and they host open mic night at Miss Lucy’s. Bo’s father, Colorado-based musician John Magnie, sits in with the family during his visits to the island, and Laz Liburd of St. John often accompanies the family on drums. The family’s new tune, “Ten Feet Tall,” shares a sweetly uplifting message encouraging a sad young girl to join in the festivities and “dance like a moko jumbie that is 10 feet tall.”
“Elena’s granddad had this idea for a song,” said Lauren. “He fell into this Caribbean-feeling groove, so he wrote the chorus for the song then sent it to Elena and asked her if she could come up with some verses. They collaborate a lot. They have this musical partnership going.”
“My grandpa had just been in New Orleans for Jazz Fest and he kind of got some of the grooves from what he heard there, then he wanted to make it really Caribbean so he tried to put this calypso beat in it,” said Elena. “He wrote about the little girl and the moko jumbie because he liked that contrast between the small girl and the really big moko jumbie.”
Twelve-year-old Elena added verses with details about carnival, and the song came to life. John came to St. John in May and the family recorded “Ten Feet Tall” in a Coral Bay recording studio. Elena sings the lead and plays the melodica in the song, with John and Lauren singing background harmonies. Liburd performs on drums, John plays keyboard, and Bo plays bass and guitar on the song. Younger brother Otis will perform on percussion when the family records the final video.
A music video for the song, created by videographer William Stelzer, is already circulating on social media. A final version will be put together once Stelzer has the opportunity to get footage from today’s parade. The family has also been performing “Ten Feet Tall” at their regular gigs at island restaurants and open mic nights.
“People generally really like it,” said Elena, who added that this is her first foray into the calypso genre. “It’s been pretty well-received. It would be really cool if I could keep singing this song and not forget it, so I can still perform it when I’m an adult.”
Elena said St. John Celebration is always a fun time for her family. They enjoy spending time in children’s village, and she’ll be in this year’s parade with the St. John School of the Arts troupe.
“It’s just really fun to be with the community,” she said of the annual celebration.
Ten Feet Tall lyrics:
I’m walking down the carnival looking at colored flags
When I see a little girl who looks so sad
Don’t see why she could be crying
They say carnival’s great and they’re not lying
Chorus:
Little girl, why are you crying in the middle of carnival
Island pearl, you should be laughing with your family and friends and all
Little girl, sometimes the things they say can make you feel so small
Island pearl, you should be dancing like a mocko jumbie that is ten feet tall
And so I told her, don’t cry, no don’t cry
Come on little sister let me see you smile
Don’t cry, no don’t cry
Come along and dance with me for a while
There’s no shade, plenty sun
Wouldn’t you rather be having your fun