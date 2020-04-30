Residents of Bellevue Village on St. John have one less thing to worry about in the uncertain times of COVID-19 thanks to My Brother’s Workshop and a handful of island volunteers, who deliver 100 meals to the Gifft Hill neighborhood every weekday.
The meals are prepared at the MBW Cafe & Bakery on St. Thomas, then brought to the ferry by the nonprofit’s workshop team. St. John meal distribution began April 2 with the hope of continuing for 12 weeks, said MBW Communications Manager Chrystie Payne. The St. Thomas-based organization has partnered with World Central Kitchen for the month of April for help with providing the meals.
