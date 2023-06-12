Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Naomi O. Varlack on May 25, 2023, at her residence on St. John at the age of 85.

Naomi O. Varlack is survived by her daughters, Diane Griffith, Denise Varlack-Joseph, Delrise Varlack, Shirlene Varlack; sister, Edna Freeman; grandchildren, Chandra Todd,