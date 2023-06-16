Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Naomi O. Varlack on May 25, 2023, at her residence on St. John at the age of 85.
Naomi O. Varlack is survived by her daughters, Diane Griffith, Denise Varlack-Joseph, Delrise Varlack, Shirlene Varlack; sister, Edna Freeman; grandchildren, Chandra Todd,
Jen Sun Joseph, Jai Mi Sun Joseph, Jamae Francis, Elisa Williams, Elsia Williams, Diara Parsons;
Great-grandchildren, Alaina Larcheveux, Kennedy Joseph, Jace Sun Joseph
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend funeral services Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Nazareth Lutheran Church. The viewing begins 9 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Cruz Bay Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share a special memory visit the website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.