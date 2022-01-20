Students territorywide will have the chance of a lifetime to learn about space careers from NASA personnel, including St. Croix native Simmione Fullwood, during a weeklong educational forum next week.
The annual outreach, from Monday to Jan. 28, in partnership with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, is open to those seeking careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics or STEM.
Fullwood, a NASA scientist, “grew up on St. Croix and dreamed of the stars.” After graduating from college, she landed at NASA and now serves as a NASA flight service engineer with more than 23 years of engineering experience, according to a UVI statement Wednesday.
“I’m excited to join this event because I want youth from all over and especially the Virgin Islands to know that no matter who you are or what your circumstance, you too can be a part of the NASA family,” Fullwood said. “Getting a good education will lead you to that dream which is exactly how I got here.”
Local students will be able to join their counterparts from around the world to learn about the array of opportunities available in the fields of STEM and how they can take part in internships, science education and other related NASA careers in accounting, healthcare and graphic design, according to UVI President David Hall, who is encouraging all Virgin Islands students and educators to participate.
“The University of the Virgin Islands is honored once again to host this outstanding educational event, and to work in collaboration with NASA, a world-renowned agency for scientific exploration and innovation,” he said, adding that this not only puts a spotlight on V.I. students nationally, but serve as an inspiration to educators.
Hall will welcome students next week and will be joined by Darryll Pine, president of the University of the Maryland and principal investigator of E4USA, Engineering for US All, a program supported by the National Science Foundatio, which supports pre-engineering in high schools nationwide.
Beginning Monday, V.I. students will be able to take part in three outreach sessions that will be offered daily via Microsoft Teams at 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. for grades kindergarten to 12th grade.
A special presentation for high school and college students, ages 16 and older, interested in NASA internships and/or scholarship opportunities at UVI, is scheduled from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday. A similar session for teachers and high school counselors is scheduled for 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
On that day the schedule will include presenters addressing “an international audience of E4USA National Pre-Engineering students, and students from as far away as India, South Africa, Hawaii and Scotland.” The day’s schedule will feature local student presenters from Addelita Cancryn Intermediate School and All Saints Cathedral School on St. Thomas, and Gifft Hill School on St. John. The students will present “directly to NASA scientists, receive feedback and find out how they can join the agency ranks after graduating from college,” according to the news release.
David Morris, a UVI associate professor of physics and director of the university’s Etelman Observatory, whose research is supported by NASA grants, emphasized the importance of this opportunity.
“UVI’s physics and engineering program and our students have benefited tremendously over the past decade from our relationship with NASA,” he said. “NASA’s support of the physics program and new engineering concentration at UVI will train an entirely new generation of engineering talent right here in the USVI.”
Pre-registration is required to receive a link for a session. To register, email christina.chanes@uvi.edu.
To view the event online during the week of Jan. 24-28, go to the UVI YouTube Channel or UVI Facebook and watch the event live.