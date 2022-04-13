ST. THOMAS — Following a dream can be a winding path fraught with uncertainty but Natalie “Natty Love” Victoria has done it with gratitude and taking a gamble on herself.
Victoria recently released her first Caribbean-flavored single titled “All I Wanna Do,” which is now available on all platforms.
The 27-year-old has been tied to the U.S. Virgin Islands for six generations, and wrote the song herself a day after her birthday on Oct. 30, 2017, the same year hurricanes Irma and Maria decimated the territory.
“As the lyrics say, ‘I woke up with a smile and no work to do.’” Victoria said. “Although there was much work to be done with everyone repairing their lives, I was able to have a moment of relaxation and fantasy and the lyrics just started flowing.”
Victoria thought that writing would be difficult, but noted the entire song only took her about three minutes. The more difficult task was to “scramble to find the tools necessary to write it down” as her home, like so many others, was under construction. Without ink to spill from a pen or the familiar comfort of lined paper, Victoria said the lyrics were scraped into a section of a cardboard box and a construction lead.
But what do you do with a finished song?
Victoria said this is where paths diverge; for her, writing the song was only the first step. She then had to build “up the confidence and bank account to support myself in getting it started.”
With enough funds, she made the decision to travel to St. Croix to partner with Kevre “Maestro” Hendricks and built a beat together and recorded Victoria’s vocals in Hendricks studio space.
“Once he finalized the song and sent it to me, I was able to upload it to an online distribution page, which then took the song and put it on all platforms for me. Now it’s all about promotion and staying active in your home community and social media community,” Victoria said.
The single is released, but the music video she produced with “the selfless assistance of my family and friends” does not have a release date set. However, Victoria said they were able to “make a stunning scene.”
Her father took the lead on erecting a stage that cascaded into the water. Her mother led Victoria’s family in planning and decorating. Her co-star, Shaquan Clarke, designed the attire for the video and cinematographer Dwight Winston “did an amazing job capturing each shot.”
Cardow Wine and Spirits sponsored the video shoot, and D&T’s Carribean Twist catered it.
“The team effort was amazing and I am so blessed to have such amazing people in my life,” Victoria said.
Many of those “amazing people” have been with Victoria for her whole musical journey thus far as she has been singing since she was a little girl.
“I come from a very vocal and entertaining family. I would practice a song and dance and put on nightly performances. I would hide in a corner and make my parents announce, ‘Presenting Natalie!’ Goodness forbid my older brother made a peep, I would stomp back to my corner and make them announce my arrival once again. My one song performance could have lasted hours — such a little diva,” Victoria said, recounting those days.
Her love of a good melody grew, having received a minor in music at Coastal Carolina University where she sang opera and jazz.
Then on the day she arrived home after finishing up school, Victoria said she was introduced to the locally renowned band Lourdes & The Switch.
“They gave me my first gig and I sang backing vocals with them until the hurricanes hit. In February of 2018, Cinque Donovan, former manager of Full Circle, contacted me and soon after I became one of the lead singers of Full Circle where we played together for about two years between St. Thomas and Water Island,” she said.
As the name alludes to, the group played a full range of music including reggae, jazz, R&B, pop and “of course soca.”
When the pandemic hit Victoria said, like other musicians in the territory, she was forced to end performances but once the pandemic wound down and traveling was permitted again, she began dedicating her time to her original music.
“I’m getting back into it again, but this time I am doing it as me — Natty Love. I’ll be performing covers and my original! To prepare I’ve been praying, practicing, strengthening my vocals, memorizing song lyrics, and exercising to make sure I maintain steady energy on stage,” Victoria said.
The last time Victoria was on stage as a lead vocalist was pre-COVID-19, but she has an upcoming performance at Meada’s Garden on Saturday, which she said will be the first of many.
“When you look at where you’re coming from and where you are today you have to give gratitude for all of your blessings,” Victoria said.