TORTOLA — Acting British Virgin Islands Premier Natalio Wheatley was appointed as the territory’s fourth premier during a swearing-in ceremony held at Government House in Road Town on Thursday night.
Wheatley was sworn in by Gov. John Rankin to lead a National Unity Government comprising Opposition leaders. The move also had the backing of UK Overseas Territories Minister Amanda Millling.
The swearing-in, just before 7 p.m. Thursday, came hours after a unanimous no-confidence vote by the House of Assembly for Premier Andrew Fahie to continue his role after his arrest last week in Miami on charges of drug conspiracy and money laundering.
The vote was 10-0.
Also Thursday, Rankin revoked the appointments of all previous ministers including Fahie, paving the way for new appointments under the current administration.
The ceremony, announced just after 4 p.m. with a start time of 5:30 p.m. got underway about an hour later.
“Let me state unequivocally that the National Unity Government is fully committed to reform. For the avoidance of doubt, I want to be perfectly clear,” Wheatley said in his first remarks as premier. “Our top priority is the implementation of the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry report, within a framework of democratic governance and in close cooperation with the governor and United Kingdom.”
Wheatley said implementation of the recommendations will take more than elected officials. A task force would likely have to be created to “support and advance the work involved and there will have to be partnership between the Virgin Islands and United Kingdom to achieve the desired outcome.”
“I am well aware that a decision has not yet been made by the United Kingdom on the report’s recommendation for a partial suspension of the Constitution. Nonetheless, we will continue to engage the governor on how best the National Unity Government can work in the best interest of the people of the Virgin Islands to deliver reform,” he said. “We are a willing partner and ready to take the process forward in partnership without delay.”
He repeated some of the comments made in a radio broadcast to residents Wednesday night announcing the proposed unified government.
“Change will be hard. Tough decisions will have to be made, and people we know and care about will be affected,” he said. “However, this is for the better and in the end and we will emerge stronger as a society.”
Wheatley reassured the public that while the National Unity Government will be focused on reform, the administration will not neglect delivery of public services and work to grow the economy.
Wheatley, the former minister for Education, said it will get the attention it so urgently needs as will the tourism sector, health and medical institutions, the BVI labor force and the environment.
As premier, Wheatley will also serve as Finance minister. In that capacity, he said he will ensure that the “financial services industry continues to meet the high standards of regulation that have made the BVI successful as an International Finance Centre over the years.” He added that this is particularly important as the BVI prepares “to join international regulatory efforts by a number of governments aimed at improving the integrity of the global financial system.”
“Ladies and gentleman, the National Unity Government in partnership with the United Kingdom and Governor Rankin does have the ability to successfully balance reform and the delivery of public services,” Wheatley said. “This is our intended approach. We are fully committed to working on a non-partisan basis in the best interest of all.”
Wheatley is married to Carolyn Shallow-Wheatley, and at 48 is the youngest premier to be sworn in. He is the second member of the Wheatley family to serve as premier. His grandfather, Willard Wheatley, served from 1971 to 1971 as prime minister prior to the title changing to premier.
The premier had another reason to celebrate Thursday, as his swearing-in occurred on the 14th birthday of his daughter, Kamaria. He also has a teen-age son, Kamathi.
To become premier, Rankin first had to accept a proposal for the unified government headed by Wheatley that would include members of other BVI political parties. The proposal would change the make-up of the House of Assembly, which primarily comprised Virgin Islands Party members.
The VIP moved early last week to name Wheatley as its new chairman, paving the way to eventually replace Fahie as premier.
While Rankin approved the move, it also had the backing of Millling, who is in the BVI to discuss the Commission of Inquiry report recommendation to temporarily suspend the territory’s constitution following an investigation into corruption over the years within the BVI government leadership. The COI recommended the partial suspension of the BVI constitution for two years; dissolving the House of Assembly; ending ministerial government; and having Rankin, in his role as governor, run the territory with assistance from an advisory council.
Wheatley, who came out against the proposal shortly after Rankin announced the findings of the COI April 29, met with Opposition leaders and they proposed the unified government. He said earlier this week that his bid to become premier would be dependent on Fahie’s resignation. That outcome was unlikely with Fahie claiming immunity from arrest as BVI premier in court filings. Rankin’s revoking of Fahie’s “employment” means he is now a disgraced former premier.
Thursday night’s swearing-in concluded a whirlwind week of political turmoil that began on April 28, when the 51-year-old Fahie and BVI Ports Authority Managing Director Oleanvine Maynard, 60, were arrested in Miami. The two had attended the Seatrade conference and hours before their trip back home met with two individuals they believed to be members of a Mexican drug cartel. In reality, they were meeting with an undercover U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent and a confidential source or CS. The latter individual had been meeting with Maynard’s son, Kadeem — who was arrested on St. Thomas — in a sting operation that began last October. During that time Kadeem Maynard, who bragged to the CS that he had been drug trafficking for 20 years, introduced his mother to the CS, who in turn introduced the CS to Fahie. Oleanvine Maynard, according to the DEA affidavit, described Fahie as a “little crook.”