Gov. John Rankin first had to accept a proposal for a unified government, headed by Wheatley, that included opposition leaders Marlon Penn and Melvin Turnbull. The so-called "unity government" would change the make-up of the House of Assembly, which primarily comprises Virgin Islands Party members.
The VIP last week named Wheatley as its new chairman, a move that was seen as paving the way for Wheatley to replace Fahie as premier. This, however, was contingent on Fahie's resignation. That option was lost, however, after Fahie claimed immunity from arrest as BVI premier in court filings earlier this week.
Thereafter, Wheatley and Opposition leaders got together to propose their unity government.
While Rankin had the final say on the swearing of the unity government, it also had the backing of UK Overseas Territories Minister Amanda Millling, who arrived in the BVI this week to discuss the Commission of Inquiry report that recommended a suspension of the BVI constitution for two years. Under that scenario, the House of Assembly would be dissolved, ministerial government would cease and Rankin, in his role as governor, would lead the territory with assistance from an advisory council.
Wheatley and members of the other political parties, who are against direct British rule, decided to work together and the unity government was proposed.
With Wheatley's swearing-in today, the 51-year-old Fahie is now a disgraced former premier.
In remarks Wednesday announcing the formation of the unified government, Wheatley told residents that change is hard but "we must take the necessary action needed to become the model democratic society we wish to see."
This is a developing story. Read more about the new BVI government in tomorrow’s edition of The Daily News.