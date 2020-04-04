Members of the Virgin Islands National Guard met with stakeholders from territorial and federal agencies Wednesday at St. Croix’s Rohlsen Airport to discuss screening protocols for incoming passengers.
The protocols set by the V.I. Health Department seek to identify passengers who could possibly be infected with COVID-19.
“Due to the unknown status of the passengers, directly after offloading the aircraft, each passenger will fill out a checklist,” said V.I. National Guard Director of Operations Col. Ivan Udell.
In the near future, passengers will also have their temperatures taken as they enter the territory.
Once electric scanners are delivered, the guard plans to scan crowds as they come off planes, said V.I. Adjutant General Kodjo S. Knox-Limbacker.
Even those not exhibiting any symptoms, are being instructed to follow the stay-at-home directives and monitor themselves for the next 14 days.
Key personnel from multiple agencies war-gamed the strategy, examining how to man, resource, configure and secure testing sites with a goal of maintaining crowd control and facilitating a smooth operation, according to a V.I. National Guard statement.
“It is a process that is still in planning motion; however, as we go along, we will devise plans to make it better,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Kent Bellot.
Taking part in the war game were the V.I. Health Department, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency, V.I. Port Authority, Puerto Rico Disaster Medical Assistant Team, Customs and Border Protection and Airport Operations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.