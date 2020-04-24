Project manager Maj. Lionel Eddy observes construction on the rooftop of the Leonard B. Readiness Center facility on St. Thomas, on Wednesday. The $22 million restoration project stemmed from damages sustained by hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.
ST. THOMAS — The V.I. National Guard on Thursday announced that the reconstruction of the Leonard B. Francis Readiness Center on St. Thomas is on target to meet its November deadline despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The structure, which sustained heavy damage from hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, is undergoing a $22 million restoration by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, according to a statement.
