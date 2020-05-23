Guard looks to future disasters as it seeks to expand at Rohlsen
A crew makes repairs earlier this week to the Virgin Islands Army National Guard’s Charles F. Blair Hangar at Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix. The V.I. National Guard is seeking to expand the hangar as part of an effort to house two UH-72 Lakota helicopters and accommodate visiting military aircraft for refueling and maintenance. Page 3
The 177th Military Police Brigade, the largest division of the Michigan Army National Guard, makes the final preparations at Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix to depart for Selfridge Air Force Base, Mich., on Dec. 16, 2018, following the conclusion of a disaster relief exercise dubbed “Caribbean Thunder.”
Guard looks to future disasters as it seeks to expand at Rohlsen
A crew makes repairs earlier this week to the Virgin Islands Army National Guard’s Charles F. Blair Hangar at Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix. The V.I. National Guard is seeking to expand the hangar as part of an effort to house two UH-72 Lakota helicopters and accommodate visiting military aircraft for refueling and maintenance. Page 3
Daily News photo by LINDA MORLAND
The 177th Military Police Brigade, the largest division of the Michigan Army National Guard, makes the final preparations at Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix to depart for Selfridge Air Force Base, Mich., on Dec. 16, 2018, following the conclusion of a disaster relief exercise dubbed “Caribbean Thunder.”
The V.I. National Guard is hoping to make Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix a “dual-use” airfield for both civilian and military aircraft in the event of a disaster.
The project involves the reconstruction and expansion of a storm-damaged hangar at the airport into an Army Aviation Operation Facility, one that will house two UH-72 Lakota helicopters and accommodate visiting military aircraft for refueling and maintenance.