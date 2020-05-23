The V.I. National Guard is hoping to make Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix a “dual-use” airfield for both civilian and military aircraft in the event of a disaster.

The project involves the reconstruction and expansion of a storm-damaged hangar at the airport into an Army Aviation Operation Facility, one that will house two UH-72 Lakota helicopters and accommodate visiting military aircraft for refueling and maintenance.

