ST. THOMAS — In March, members of the V.I. National Guard will celebrate a two-year milestone — assisting in the war against COVID.
Since the pandemic began in 2020, Guard members have worked quietly, at times seemingly tireless, in support of carrying out mandates issued by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and the V.I. Health Department. In the beginning, their work venue included the territory’s beaches, and lately they can be found assisting at airports, seaports and at vaccination centers territorywide.
As the territory deals with a new wave of COVID-19 infections, some like Staff Sgt. Kerriise Richards, believe it’s all part of their mission.
“It’s business as usual for us,” said, Richards who has been placed on COVID orders for the last two months.
She currently serves as a noncommissioned officer overseeing soldiers at vaccination centers.
Typically, Guardsmen are required to work two days a month, 15 days a year, but over the last four years in the wake of two Category 5 hurricanes and a global pandemic, many are seeing themselves pulled into full-time orders.
“If they are not participating in their regular full-time job, they are supporting the Department of Health at COVID operations,” Chief Warrant Officer Q Kevri Hendricks said.
Like many others, Richards held a full-time position at the National Guard, serving as a Civil Operations non-commissioned officer, before being called on for COVID operations.
“I know for the private sector it may be hard due to the fact that they’re losing staff,” Richards said, “but for the soldiers, I don’t think it’s a hardship when it means we get to protect our community.”
Marcia Bruno, the State Public Affairs officer, said the COVID orders have been ongoing since the start of the pandemic and will continue as long Bryan requires assistance.
Bruno says the guard is assisting health officials at both King and Rohlsen aiports on St. Thomas and St. Croix, respectively, the seaport entry at Cruz Bay on St. John, and with Community Vaccination Centers territorywide.
Their duties at the sites have included administrative support, traffic control and temperature and document checks for incoming travelers and assisting with filling out or filing away paperwork from travelers.
Richards said she and her colleagues welcome the opportunity to serve the community.
“My team and I are extremely ecstatic about having the opportunity to actually help the people in our community,” she said. “This is what most of us signed up for and what we enjoy doing.”