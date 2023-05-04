The next phase of repairs to the National Park Service’s Cruz Bay visitor center, bulkhead, and finger pier began this week.
The finger pier, where many day charters pick up their guests, will be demolished and fully replaced and plans call for bulkhead repairs, including adding different kinds of cleats to better accommodate dinghies. The National Park Service-owned portion of the bay, where storm surge and the activity of larger vessels have resulted in areas of piled up sediments where the water depth is as little as less than a foot, will be dredged, changing the water depth to eight feet.
Approximately, 2,000 cubic yards of material will be dredged, Park Service officials said in a May 2021 St. John Coastal Zone Management hearing.
Repairs are also being made at the visitor center including replacement of windows, roof repairs, replacement of exterior window shutters, the addition of solar panels on the roof, replacement of the building’s HVAC system, and other cosmetic repairs including painting and the replacement of lighting fixtures.
The repairs and renovations are being funded by the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 for hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria recovery; recreation fees collected from the park’s expanded amenity fees at Trunk Bay and the mooring program; and other Park Service programs. The repairs are intended to increase the resiliency of the visitor center against future storms and make the pier area safer and more secure for visitors and staff. Park Service headquarter operations have been relocated to other facilities within the park during the construction time frame.
As part of the current phase of construction, dinghies tied to the southernmost section of the bulkhead were asked to move their vessels to the section north of the finger pier. On May 23, a turbidity barrier will be installed from the National Park Service pick up and drop off bulkhead area to the corner near the V.I. Port Authority. At that time, no boats will be allowed to enter that portion of the creek, and neither the bulkhead nor the pier will be accessible to the public.