The next phase of repairs to the National Park Service’s Cruz Bay visitor center, bulkhead, and finger pier began this week.

The finger pier, where many day charters pick up their guests, will be demolished and fully replaced and plans call for bulkhead repairs, including adding different kinds of cleats to better accommodate dinghies. The National Park Service-owned portion of the bay, where storm surge and the activity of larger vessels have resulted in areas of piled up sediments where the water depth is as little as less than a foot, will be dredged, changing the water depth to eight feet.