Virgin Islands National Park on Monday reopened its beaches, trails and parking areas, according to a statement from the National Park Service.
The areas, which were closed on April 6 as a public health measure against the COVID-19 pandemic, were reopened alongside the territory’s public beaches, which Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. reopened Monday.
“I am pleased to reopen these areas of the park so that visitors can again experience their park lands and waters,” said V.I. National Park Superintendent Nigel Fields in the statement. “Visiting natural places is important for our well-being, especially so during this challenging time.”
Fields emphasized that individuals who plan to visit the park must remain mindful of social and physical distancing guidelines and maintain plenty of space between families at the beach and on trails.
Park pavilions remain closed, and cookouts and parties are prohibited.
Beginning March 23, the National Park began limiting services outside those that support visitor or resource protection.
The following services and operations have been be modified in order to comply with the territory orders, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Park Service guidance:
• The Cruz Bay Visitor Center is closed. Information and services will not be available.
• The park dock and bulkhead at the Cruz Bay Visitor Center is closed to commercial activity.
• No more than two individuals may occupy a dinghy when travelling to or from the NPS dock.
• All restrooms and porta-johns in the park are closed.
• Guided hikes and other on-site public or educational programs are cancelled.
• Food service and watersports rentals at Trunk Bay are not available.
• The park will not issue special visitor use or business permits.
• Trash is not being collected. When visiting the park bring garbage bags so you can take your trash with you.
• Trash receptacles are not available for boater trash. Boaters must make other arrangements for trash disposal. Do not leave trash on shore.
• The pavilions at Trunk, Maho, and Hawksnest Bays are closed, as are changing rooms and showers.
Moorings remain open for use and mooring fees are being collected. The waters of both the V.I. National Park and V.I. Coral Reef National Monument remain open.
Law enforcement staff will remain on duty and can be reached at 1-866-995-8467.
Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
