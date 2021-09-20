Angelita Alvino grew up visiting National Parks in the Caribbean, and she will soon be returning to her roots as the St. Croix superintendent for national parks and historic sites.
Starting Oct. 4, Alvino will be charged with overseeing Christiansted National Historic Site, Buck Island Reef National Monument and Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve.
“These are unique places, with unique stories. It’s important to save it for future generations and to be able to tell the story of our history,” Alvino said.
Alvino, who grew up in Caguas, Puerto Rico, began her career as a volunteer in the military archives at San Juan National Historic Site, and in 1999 she started to work as a park guide.
Alvino’s mother also worked for the Park Service, which inspired her interest in preserving parks and historic sites.
“It’s awesome that I could work at a place that protected my heritage and my culture,” Alvino said.
Alvino would go on to work as an administrative officer in a number of parks in the South Atlantic-Gulf Region.
For the past eight years she has worked as chief of business and administrative services at Assateague Island National Seashore, which runs along the coast of Maryland and Virginia.
During the span of her career, Alvino was twice recognized as an “Emerging Leader” by the Park Service in the South Atlantic-Gulf Region.
“Her ability to bolster support for park programming to provide mutual benefit for the park, its stakeholders and visitors will ensure the continued protection and interpretation of the parks’ cherished resources,” National Park Service Regional Director Pedro Ramos said.
She is also the co-chair of the Hispanic Organization on Relevancy, Advising, Leadership and Excellence and has taken an active role in leading programs to promote park safety and employee well-being.
“I am looking forward to connecting with the community and working with the staff, making sure that everyone feels valued and respected, and that all the stories are told,” Alvino said.
— Contact Sara Kirkpatrick at 340-714- 9109 or email skirkpatrick@dailynews.vi