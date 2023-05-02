The National Park Service has extended the public comment period for the proposed St. John land swap through June 9, after receiving 400 comments from community members who registered their opinion of the plan.
The proposal has been under discussion since November 2019, when Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. offered Whistling Cay, an 18-acre island north of St. John, to the National Park Service. In exchange, the federal government would swap an 11-acre parcel of National Park land in Estate Catherineberg, that would serve as the site of a new Pre-K through 12th grade public school.
The National Park Service is taking comments pertaining to a Notice of Realty Action, or NORA, first announced in December, and the initial public comment deadline was March 15.
“Due to the high level of interest on the future of a new public school on St. John, the NPS is offering an additional 45-day comment period which posted today on the Federal Register,” according to a news release published by the National Park Service on Thursday.
“Those who submitted comments previously are not being asked to resubmit, as those comments have been heard and considered. This notice extends the comment period to allow others who’ve not yet commented to do so by June 9, 2023,” according to the news release.
Many St. Johnians have critcized the proposed swap, calling on the federal government to donate land for St. John children to have a school instead, and the news release responded to those concerns.
“While there is broad support for a new public school, multiple commenters have expressed a desire for a land donation rather than an exchange. Federal Law (54 U.S.C. §102901) prohibits conveyance of property from National Parks yet authorizes exchanges of land within the boundaries of parks,” according to the news release.
The Catherineberg parcel is appraised at $1.2 million, and Whistling Cay is appraised at $1.4 million, and the National Park Service would provide a cash payment to equalize the values, and is notifying Congress as required for any exchange involving parcels valued at more than $1 million.
“For decades, the GVI and NPS have discussed ways to provide a 12th grade public education for youth on St. John. To attain a public high school diploma, St. John students must commute to St. Thomas beginning in the 9th grade. In 2017, hurricanes Irma and Maria severely damaged the Julius E. Sprauve School, the only public elementary and middle school on St. John. With funding expected from FEMA for rebuilding, the GVI expressed an urgent need to relaunch the land exchange process in 2019. A preliminary exchange agreement was signed in 2020, followed by an Environmental Assessment in 2022,” according to the news release.
At-Large Sen. Angel Bolques Jr. and V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett both issued press releases about the extension Monday, encouraging those who have not yet submitted comments to weigh in.
“I appreciate the active engagement of the Virgin Islands community and particularly the residents of St. John, which has been invaluable to the process. I highly encourage individuals who have not previously submitted comments to do so. Those who submitted comments previously are not being asked to resubmit, as those comments have been heard and considered,” Plaskett wrote. “I look forward to the additional comments, suggestions, and concerns during this public comment period.”
The Response to Public Comments Document and the Federal Register NORA are both available on the NPS Planning, Environment and Public Comment (PEPC) site: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/document.cfm?documentID=118616 A printed copy of the documents is available for viewing at the Virgin Islands National Park Visitor Center, Monday-Friday 8:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.