The National Park Service has extended the public comment period for the proposed St. John land swap through June 9, after receiving 400 comments from community members who registered their opinion of the plan.

The proposal has been under discussion since November 2019, when Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. offered Whistling Cay, an 18-acre island north of St. John, to the National Park Service. In exchange, the federal government would swap an 11-acre parcel of National Park land in Estate Catherineberg, that would serve as the site of a new Pre-K through 12th grade public school.

