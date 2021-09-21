A final report on environmental contamination at Caneel Bay, released by the National Park Service on Monday, reveals a variety of contaminants, including pesticides and metals, that pose long-term risks to human health and the environment.
The final Engineering Evaluation and Cost Analysis Report for Caneel Bay found contaminants at “concentrations that pose unacceptable long-term risks to human health and the environment in two of three study areas,” according to the press release.
The affected areas include 5.4 acres around the maintenance and landscaping area and a 1.5-acre landfill.
At this time, there is no evidence of contamination in areas currently open for public use, according to the study.
The Park Service estimates removing the contaminated soil and landfill debris will cost approximately $6 million and be conducted over a six-year period with construction in the first year and annual inspections and necessary repairs for the next five years.
The Park Service will outline its decision to proceed with environmental cleanup and contaminant removal in an Action Memorandum, slated for mid-October, which will be available on the project website, https://parkplanning.nps.gov/CaneelBayAssessment.
The assessment also identified data gaps, which the park service will investigate this winter.
Further investigation will address potential groundwater contamination and will determine if hazardous levels of lead or asbestos have been released to the environment, among other inquiries, according to the report.
This will not delay any removal actions recommended in the final assessment report, and results will be in an addendum expected to be completed by the summer of 2022.
For more information about the Caneel Bay investigation and redevelopment visit https://www.nps.gov/viis/caneelbay.htm.