The National Park Service wants residents to get involved in the future of Caneel Bay.
To that end, Park Service officials held a public virtual meeting to share findings from it’s Engineering Evaluation and Cost Analysis report on the resort, which was damaged during Hurricane Irma in 2017.
The purpose of the engineering evaluation is to characterize the nature and extent of contamination at the site, and to conduct a risk assessment, according to Nigel Fields, superintendent of the Virgin Islands National Park, who hosted the session.
Kelly Kachurak, U.S. public health officer and evaluation project manager, presented findings to the group.
The assessment focused on three main areas of concern: the wastewater treatment plant, the maintenance, landscaping and refueling area and the landfill. Other areas investigated at the site included a catchment basin, a potential underground storage tank, sampling for lead and a visual survey for asbestos containing materials.
Contaminants of concern identified at the sites could pose a risk for both human and ecological health if they are not properly removed, Kachurak said.
She noted that contaminants found at the site that affect human health include arsenic and the insecticides aldrin and dieldrin. Contaminants found that affect ecological health include aldrin, barium, chlordane, copper, dieldrin, DDT and zinc.
The wastewater treatment plant, she added, was found to have limited contamination, while the maintenance, landscaping and refueling area had elevated levels of pesticides.
The assessment also reported a petroleum odor in soil at the maintenance area.
In 2010, an accidental diesel spill from a buried pipe was documented. In response, a list of documents from Department of Planning and Natural Resources reported “no further action” was needed at the site. The Park Service said it will further investigate to understand the extent to which petroleum may still be affecting the soil and groundwater.
Kachurak also shared that the landfill has a high risk of erosion and slope failure on the southeast side, and that this is a concern due to its location above Honeymoon Beach. A mix of hazardous and nonhazardous materials were found at the site, including plastics and metals.
Other notable findings from the investigation included lead paint on buildings and building materials that are suspected to contain asbestos.
One gap noted in the assessment was a lack of groundwater testing. Data was collected at the site in February, while weather conditions were dry, according to officials. The National Park also plans on further testing of groundwater during the rainy season.
After reviewing the assessment’s findings, Kachurak presented the Park Service’s recommended actions to include removal of all contaminated soils from the maintenance area, along with cleanup and the closure of the landfill. The Park Service estimated that these projects would cost approximately $6 million.
Fields said the Park Service intends to clean up the areas as quickly as possible, but it is still unclear who will be responsible for covering the costs.
Comment period
The Park Service will hold a virtual listening session from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 24. The meeting will give the public an opportunity to comment on the draft report. In addition to providing commentary during the Listening Session, comments may also be submitted electronically through the project website. The public will have until July 9 to submit comments on the report.
For information on how to participate online, visit https://parkplanning.nps.gov/CaneelBayAssessment, or 340-776-6201 ext. 431.